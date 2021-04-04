The government of Alberto Fernández seeks to give continuity to a work investigated for bribery, tendered repeatedly during the Kirchner administration, which ended up linked to the case of the Cuadernos de las Bribes. It is about the burying of the Sarmiento Train that Odebrecht was in charge of until, pushed by the judicial situation, it had to leave the consortium. The Ministry of Transportation is now auditing the multi-million dollar contract. They believe that terminating the contract would be very costly. That is why they seek to resume with the companies that remained within the UTE to try to conclude the work.

The case of the burial is unprecedented. It was launched for the first time in 2006 when Néstor Kirchner was president and the commissioning of the work was announced a dozen times. At 15 years, it is not finished yet.

The work was left in the hands of the Brazilian giant Odebrecht, which today has a bankruptcy petition in its country and faces various legal proceedings in different countries, including Argentina. Within the framework of the Lava Jato operation, the owners of the construction company They admitted to having paid 36 million dollars to Argentine officials until 2015 to manipulate various public works contracts. It is just a portion of the more than $ 700 million they paid in eleven other countries to obtain works.

In Comodoro Py there are three cases of suspicious tenders awarded to the Brazilian construction company. The most important is precisely the one that investigates corruption in the burial of the Sarmiento Train, a work valued at 3,000 million dollars, and awarded to the consortium constituted by Odebrecht, IECSA (then of Ángelo Calcaterra, Mauricio Macri’s cousin), Ghella and ComSa SA . Due to the bribery scandal, in June 2019 the Brazilian firm left the work as well as IECSA.

The contract was not terminated despite the fact that the work has been on hold for two years. Official sources explained to Clarín that there is an investment of 1,500 million dollars left to complete the work, the progress of which so far includes from the Haedo station to the Liniers station. There are just over six kilometers to build. The budget is very expensive.

“Originally the financing was from the company of Italian origin, but the management of Cambiemos modified that to its own national financing. Canceling the contract costs almost the same as the tunneling work and the amount invested so far would be lost ”, explained a source from the Casa Rosada.

Thus, in order to resume the work, an audit was ordered to the University of San Martín, which will be delivered in the coming weeks. All the companies that made up the Temporary Business Unit that was awarded the work during the Kirchner government are under investigation, although not all of them are currently part of the UTE.

To advance the case, a collaboration agreement was signed with the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Brazil, which was asked to send all kinds of information related to the burial. As Clarín said, the documentation arrived a month ago in two batches. Through the Foreign Ministry, the first shipment contained a CD with several folders with information related to the case being processed in our country.

But a second shipment from Brazil also entered, which according to judicial sources contains a video that “would be the confession of Luiz Antonio Mameri.” This is about one of the former Odebrecht executives who accepted the accusation awarded in Brazil and confessed before Judge Sergio Moro. The former number two of the construction company for Latin America had assured on another occasion that Javier Sánchez Caballero (a member of IECSA) warned Odebrecht executives that they had to make “undue payments” as they began to charge for their jobs. Always according to his story, it was what was agreed with the Planning officials.

The video was also submitted for translation. Sources in the case indicated that the large amount of financial information added to the file will be analyzed by the prosecutor Picardi.

In April 2019, Martínez de Giorgi prosecuted the former members of the Federal Planning Ministry for “negotiations incompatible with the public function, non-compliance with the duties of public officials and gifts”, for allegedly having favored the winning firms in the tender. Hector Javier Sánchez Caballero, from Iecsa, and Héctor Castro Sirerol, from Comsa, had also been prosecuted for gifts, with seizures of five million pesos.

But the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber annulled the resolution, and ordered Martínez de Giorgi to re-analyze the procedural situation of all the accused, for this reason Brazil was asked to collaborate. For his part, the prosecutor Franco Picardi determined the existence of “simulated contracts” that the UTE made up of Odebrecht, Iecsa, Ghella and Comsa would have allowed close to 5 million dollars to be transferred to the Private Bank of Andorra. According to the investigation, that money would later have been used to “pay bribes.”