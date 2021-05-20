Far from appeasing spirits, the government raised its tone and the defense minister accused Morocco of “blackmailing” Spain for “using” minors in the flood of immigrants from Ceuta. Margarita Robles said this Thursday what no member of the Executive had said so far to respond to the Alawite kingdom, which, on the other hand, remains silent. He spoke of “violation of international law” and “aggression against the territorial integrity of Spain”, a terminology not very compatible with the normalization of relations that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs seeks.

Robles explained that the avalanche of more than 8,000 immigrants in Ceuta, of which about 1,500 were minors, was promoted by the Moroccan authorities and can only be described as “blackmail.” What other term can be used, he wondered, in the face of “the use of children” by the Maghreb policemen who opened the doors of the border crossings to “destabilize” the North African city.

The Defense Minister issued a resounding warning, “with Spain you do not play”, and warned in an interview in RNE that “territorial integrity is not negotiable” and assured that the Government will “use all necessary means” to guarantee it.

What cannot be done, he continued, is to violate international law in response to a “humanitarian” attitude, such as medical care for the leader of the Polisario Front in Spain. Morocco, according to Robles, could have “protested or shown its displeasure”, but could not organize a stampede of deceived “persons and minors”. “With Spain they will not be able to,” he insisted.

The words of the Defense Minister overshadowed the calls of other members of the Government for detente. Isabel Celaá, head of Education, demanded a verbal disarmament to “not raise the souffle any more” and return “the waters to their course.” José Luis Ábalos, Minister of Transport, asked to overcome “problems and misunderstandings” because “what counts is the will to normalize relations.”

Robles’ speech was closer to the tenor of the first semi-official reactions that arrived this Thursday from Rabat. In the absence of a response from the Government of Saadeddine Othmani, an unidentified senior official pointed out in the digital newspaper ‘le360.ma’, considered close to King Mohamed VI, that the time of Spain’s “pat on the back” by way of apologies has already passed and the time has come for “acts” of reparation for the collaboration with the Polisario Front. On the same website it is stated that Pedro Sánchez “wears the mask of Franco” and that “neo-Franco Spain gives a sad image of the European Union.”

In the official news agency, MAP, its director writes that “the poor government of Pedro Sánchez rushes straight to the wall honking the horn” and predicts that “the consequences of this great political and diplomatic crisis will undoubtedly be multiple and dire” because it will give way to “old demons, old bitterness and old resentments” and will bury “15 years of progress together to build a strong bilateral partnership.”

Casado’s “impeccable” tone



The Spanish-Moroccan crisis also has its domestic aspect with the confrontation between the Government and the main opposition party, which, far from subsiding after the head-on clash between Sánchez and Pablo Casado in Congress on Wednesday, also raised the pitch. . The general secretary of the PP denied that there is discomfort in the party due to the belligerent tone used by its leader in the debate with the Prime Minister. “It was impeccable,” said Teodoro García Egea. That said, he affirmed that if the PP ruled, the confrontation with Morocco would not have occurred because Casado “saw it coming.” He recalled that “two weeks ago” he met with two senior Moroccan officials to analyze the situation created by the clandestine presence in Spain of the leader of the Polisario Front.

Casado himself ratified the words of his second. “We had been saying for a month that this was going to happen. It has been the chronicle of an announced crisis ”, he stated during a visit to the Ceuta stand at the Tourism Fair, Fitur. He pointed out that he did not blame the government for the crisis, but he did blame “the responsibility for not having avoided it.” Although he immediately took the waters to his opposition mill and challenged Sánchez to “break the agreements in the 40 municipalities in which he governs with Junts, which is asking that Ceuta and Melilla stop being Spanish, and break their agreement to Government with Podemos, which is the one who has produced this diplomatic crisis ”by defending Western Sahara’s right to self-determination.

The Defense Minister replied that the opposition leader’s analysis caused her “blush and deep disappointment.”