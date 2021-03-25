Students in a library at the University of Santiago, this Wednesday. OSCAR CORRAL / EL PAÍS

Taking a degree this year costs between 518 and 1,660 euros and a master’s between 590 and 2,800 euros. That is why one of the main and traditional demands of students is the reduction in the prices of postgraduate courses, which are essential if one wants to specialize before entering the labor market. But the Ministry of Universities does not have the power to lower rates, but the autonomies; And for this reason, this department will propose to the regional governments next Monday a cut in the enrollment of the enabling master’s degrees – those that are mandatory to practice as a lawyer, secondary school teacher or psychologist, for example – until they are equated with the rates that the careers in 2022-2023.

That course, the degrees will be cheaper than now in 10 autonomies, because the ministry agreed last May to cut it over three years in a General Conference on University Policy that was rude. The non-qualifying, majority and expensive master’s degrees (1,920 euros on average compared to 1,440 for professionalisers), are not touched.

Universities are very much in favor of students paying less fees – Spain is among the countries with the highest rates in Europe – but as long as the reduction does not affect their coffers, which are greatly depleted – they have lost 21% of their funding in a decade. So if the students pay a lower percentage of the total cost, they believe that the autonomies should compensate that item. If the General Conference on University Policy approves the snip, in Madrid those enrolled in an enabling postgraduate degree will go from paying an average of almost 1,800 euros to 1,100 per year. Same figures in Catalonia, where enrollment is conditioned by family income (many students pay less). The cuts would be less appreciated in postgraduate courses in regions with lower amounts – in Andalusia it goes from 821 to 754 euros – and does not affect the masters taught in Galicia and the Canary Islands, which have low rates such as degrees.

In May, at the conference in which the price drop was apparently agreed upon in degrees, the Basque Country – where the PNV governs with the PSOE – and the autonomies managed by the PP except Galicia, which is not affected by the model. That is, Madrid, Murcia, Castilla y León and Andalusia were opposed, outraged at the lack of extra funding.

The department of Manuel Castells has calculated what it would mean to their regional pockets and the sum that the 17 autonomous governments would have to contribute, with large differences between territories, amounts to 10.57 million euros per course. The community that would have to pay the most is Madrid – it would need an extra item of almost four million euros -, followed by Catalonia (2.5 million) and Castilla y León (1.2 million). The ministry believes it is manageable. With the pandemic, the campuses have received additional funds from the Government, thanks to the arrival of Brussels ―400 million to face unforeseen changes or 124 million for computer improvements― and the Government assures that the underfunding of the campuses will decrease during the legislature.

In the 2018-2019 academic year, an enabling master’s degree, designed to practice in regulated professions, cost an average of 1,440 euros and the rest 1,920, a difference that the Observatory of the University System does not understand. “It does not seem justified – nor is it in accordance with the law – that the prices of the master’s degrees depend on whether or not they qualify for the exercise of a regulated profession in Spain, as this has nothing to do with the cost of the service,” the past stated september in the document What effect has the decree had on public tuition prices? Next Monday, the next act.

