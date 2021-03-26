The richest minister is Escrivá, with a net worth that exceeds two million euros. The ‘poorest’ would be María Jesús Montero and Nadia Calviño COLPISA Friday, March 26, 2021, 10:10



The Government has made public this Friday in the Official State Gazette (BOE) the declarations of assets of all its ministers and senior officials. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, declares more than half a million euros in real estate, insurance and pensions. The richest member of the Executive is José Luis Escrivá, Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, with a net worth that exceeds two million euros. The second vice president of the Government Pablo Iglesias declares a patrimony of 770 thousand euros and the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, has about 800,000.

On the side of the ‘poorest’ would be María Jesús Montero, Minister of Finance and Government spokesman, who declares less than 250,000 euros. Nadia Calviño, head of Economy, amasses 335,000 euros just in real estate and deposits. The Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, owns 287,000, with a debt of 157,000.