A souvenir shop and a bar closed in the center of Seville on April 27. Alejandro Ruesga / THE COUNTRY

The first unknown about the new extension of the ERTE has already been cleared. The Government proposes its extension for another four months, until next September 30. This is what the representatives of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security have proposed to the social agents this Thursday at the negotiating table. In principle, sources of social dialogue point out, the conditions would be “very similar” to the current regulation, although some points would be missing to specify.

With this approach, the ERTE will continue until beyond the tourist season. In addition, by then it should have already exceeded 70% of the adult population vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the objectives set by the President of the Government himself, Pedro Sánchez, which could clear the horizon of uncertainty about economic activity.

One of the parts of the social dialogue points out that the meeting would have been positive. Something corroborated by the CC OO negotiator, Mari Cruz Vicente, in a statement at the end of the meeting: “I think the important news is that the ERTEs are going to stay. There will be an agreement ”, he expressed optimistically. This trade unionist has also reported that the Executive would not have given them any document in today’s meeting and has announced that it will do so in next week’s.

Other sources of the negotiation indicate that CEOE representatives have once again put on the table the demand to modify the commitment to maintain employment for six months for companies that take advantage of this internal flexibility mechanism. Until now, this has always been the main demand of the employer in all negotiating rounds. In fact, it became the reason why the last renewal, the one agreed in January, was delayed. However, both Labor and the unions have always been against touching that clause.