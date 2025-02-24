The decision comes after Oriol Junqueras announced an agreement with the Executive to dispense 22% of Catalonia with the State The First Vice President and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, will take the proposal before the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council next Wednesday

The First Vice President and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, announced on Monday that the proposal that will be carried out before the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council (CPFF) next Wednesday is the clont of even 83,252 million euros of the debt of all autonomous communities.

This has been advanced by Montero at a press conference from the Ministry of Finance after ERC leader, Oriol Junqueras, has announced an agreement with the government to condemn the 22% of the debt that Catalonia has with the State.

To do this, Montero has revealed that this Monday has sent to the different regional governments the methodology that determines the amount that will be assumed by the State and that the autonomous communities will vote next Wednesday at the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council.