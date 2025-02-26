02/26/2025



Updated at 11: 18h.





The government is not formed to give exit to José María Álvarez-Pallete from the presidency of Telefónica to place Marc Murtralinked to the PSC and ex of Indra. Now, the Executive has moved record to propose the rise of his man in the operator’s council, Carlos Ocaña, to the company’s vice president. This has been advanced ‘El Confidencial’ and has been able to confirm ABC.

The intention is that Carlos Ocaña, close collaborator of Pedro Sánchez, occupies the place left by the deceased Javier Echenique, who was also vice president. And, in this way, the government, through the SEPI, would be placed at the same level of power in the company as La Caixa and BBVA, which also occupy a vice presidency each with the figures of Isidro Fainé and José María Aprilrespectively. This would mean balanceing power quotas in the operator as far as the Board of Directors is concerned but not only, since, in addition, it would also be a kind of containment dike against STC Saudis.

The situation in the shareholders is something different. Sepi and La Caixa each have about 10% of Telefónica, but BBVA has just under 5%; In the case of the latter it is a historical participation, which justifies that it occupies a vice presidency. However, in recent months it has been speculated with the possibility that the Basque Bank could leave the council since by its participation it would not have the right to be represented in the organ.

Who also has 10% in the company is STCthat a few weeks ago he communicated that he had completed his investment. In fact, it is planned that at the meeting of the Council that is being held, the Saudi will be entrusted in the body with a counselor, although he would not be vice president.









Market sources indicate that the board of directors has not yet ended and the government’s proposal must be evaluated by the highest governing body of the company, and then also take it to the Board of Shareholders; In any case, a larger recomposition of the Council is expected and not only the movements of STC and the SEPI. The Shareholders Board, also, is planned to be approved today with the agenda, as well as the approval of the 2024 accounts.

Relationship of Ocaña and Sánchez

Carlos Ocaña is a person very close to the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. As ABC published, he is co -author with Sánchez of the plagiarized book about his thesis and a figure very close to the Socialist Party, not only for his editorial link with the chief of the Executive, but also for having been part of the Moncloa economic team with José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, then for having worked for Miguel Sebastián in the Ministry of Industry, as well as for having been a public business advisor as hostels.

In his career, the most striking is the editorial relationship forged with the now president of the Government. Pedro Sánchez was a doctorate in 2012 with a thesis full of plagiar years hiding. In the thesis the name of Carlos Ocañathat had helped him from the Cabinet Headquarters of the then Industry Minister Miguel Sebastián, but in the thesis -based book and with a homonymous title, `the new economic diplomacy ‘. Registered in 2013 and published in 2014 in the Editorial Delta, Pedro Sánchez signs it as director and Carlos Ocaña as co -author. And if the thesis violated countless academic integrity standards, the book went further, at least as far as plagiarism is concerned.

As this newspaper accredited with the documentary evidence, Sánchez and Ocaña plagiarized a minimum of 161 lines in their book. These are complete paragraphs without quotes or any other reference to publicize the original documents, which were copied and glued without even slight paraphrase.