The situation generated in the border between Morocco and Spain it has caused hundreds of people to be found on the beaches of El Tarajal. From the Ministry of Social Rights and Agenda 2030 It has been proposed to the autonomous communities that welcome “in the next few days” to about 200 minors who are alone in the autonomous city.

Some of them were already in protection centers in Ceuta, with a legal, school and health situation attended and regularized by the city. Ione Belarra, Minister of Social Rights, urgently convened the Territorial Council to address this migration crisis. “These transfers could be made immediately, and so on be able to adequately care for the children who have just arrived“Belarra noted.

Thus, Ceuta would already be in willingness to transfer minors to the rest of the autonomous communities, for which it has the support of the General Directorate for the Rights of Children and Adolescents. “It should be ensured that they can be cared for in the protection centers.” At the same time, Ione Belarra urges “to proceed with these transfers in the next few days“.