The Government has begun to reel off its plans to increase collection in the coming years within the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan to access European funds. Although the details of the fiscal component are concise, they do reveal the intentions of the Executive in this matter. And among them, green taxation occupies a preferential space, with proposals (not definitive agreements) that have already been dated, such as the ‘pay per use’ in the state road network, expandable to other roads.

The Executive recalls that the measure would be part of the Transport Mobility and Financing Law, which could be ready for next year 2024.

This is stated in different components of the 30 that make up the program sent to Brussels. Inside of File 28, which outlines the plans for the Adaptation of the tax system to the reality of the 21st century, the Executive details that, within the sustainable mobility reforms, it is considered “to create a payment for the use of the road network of highways”, the revision of the tax figures “that tax the registration and use of vehicles”, in addition to other measures under study.

These tax measures on mobility would complement the new taxes already known that will come into force this year, such as the one that will be levied on the landfill waste disposal and incineration, as well as that of non-reusable plastic containers. The Government also confirms that it will modify the Tax on Fluorinated Greenhouse Gases and that it will review the rebates for hydrocarbons used as fuel “for the progressive equalization of tax rates in view of their polluting power.” That is, and although it does not detail the amount, it opens the door to raise the diesel tax.

The calendar points to the approval in this second quarter of 2021 of taxes on plastic and waste, for later, in the third quarter, to enter into force. It will not be until the beginning of 2022 when the registration and circulation taxes. In the second quarter of 2022 the reform of the Tax on Fluorinated Gases will be approved and at the end of that year the tax on hydrocarbons will be reviewed.

In the plan sent to Brussels, the Government specifies that these new green taxes can limit the weight of other taxes, such as those that fall on work.

Tax hike



These changes would thus be applied before the Government launches its long-awaited tax reform, which would not come into force until 2023, as set out in the information sent to Brussels.

Although there are no details of the reform, what is exposed in the Recovery Plan gives an idea of ​​the iGovernment intentions in tax matters, pending the conclusions of the group of experts that analyzes the reform and which will be known in the first quarter of 2022. From there, the Executive will evaluate this ‘white paper’ until the reform comes into force one year later .

The objective of the Government is to create a tax system “more equitable, progressive and fair, while deepening the design of a green tax system, incorporating the gender perspective and promoting public policies of general interest, such as the protection of the Health”. In this sense, they consider that “there is room to increase collection,” either through the creation of new taxes, in particular, digital and environmental taxation or through the expansion of tax bases, reducing or eliminating certain tax benefits.

In addition to the diesel tax, the Government also mentions possible increases in companies, with a minimum rate of 15%, and insists on its plan to harmonize the wealth tax. On this last point, the document insists that “the information available on the assets of natural persons is insufficient, and the extent and veracity of it significantly worsens. when the assets are held indirectly through legal persons, while on the other hand, there is evidence of the need to apply taxation on wealth in a more coordinated way between the different territories to guarantee a minimum and coordinated level of taxation, avoiding the Harmful tax competition between the Autonomous Communities«.

In this sense, they recall that any reform that affects ceded taxes and, therefore, the Autonomous Financing System, would have to be saved with compensation to the communities.

The Government places special emphasis on the tax benefits that it figures in about 60,000 million euros and opens the door to a review. In fact, it agrees with Brussels to study up to 15 incentives between now and 2024, without specifying which ones, and each year to make a report of five of them to make the corresponding decisions on them.