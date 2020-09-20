José Luis Escrivá, Minister of Inclusion and Social Security, and Yolanda Díaz, Minister of Labor, on September 4 after the meeting with the social agents in Palma. Isaac Buj / Europa Press

The Government intends to give a boost to the negotiation of the extension of the ERTE, although maintaining its idea that they help only the sectors most affected by the coronavirus crisis. For this, the Executive proposes exemptions in the Social Security contributions much more generous than they were until now, of around 85%. These would come mainly to economic activities related to tourism. In this way, government sources assure that the majority of the 700,000 workers currently affected by ERTE would be covered.

One of the great obstacles that the negotiation has encountered this week has been precisely that intention of the Government to focus aid on the most affected sectors. In this way, an attempt is made to reach those who need it most with more power, and not with softer measures that would make its viability impossible in the coming months. “If you bet on a worse agreement so that it reaches all companies, in tourism many companies will go from ERTE to ERE,” insist industry organizations that have been pressing for days.

The proposal meets the obstacle of the CEOE employer, who defends that no company that needs it is left out. A point where it goes hand in hand with the unions, which has caused a head-on collision with the Ministry of Inclusion and Social Security. In return, to try to channel the conversation, the Executive offers much more generous exemptions – of around 85% – than there were until now: in September it was 35% in companies with fewer than 50 workers and 25% in those with more than 50 workers.

“The sectors it would reach would be those with the most problems, especially tourism. Although for the companies dependent on the affected activities, they will be able to access if they demonstrate their link, ”explain sources familiar with the negotiation. This would be a safeguard, as requested by the UGT in recent days, so that other companies that need it can be welcomed even if they have another economic activity. Thus, for example, a dry cleaner or a catering that depend on the work of a hotel. These assumptions would have the same level of exemptions for companies in the affected sector included in the list drawn up by the Ministry of Social Security.

Among the sectors that will be included in the department’s list will be tourism, of that there is no doubt after a disastrous summer season after the collapse of international tourism. It is not so clear that the case of hospitality, which is still up in the air, as well as trade and road transport is included. Knowledgeable sources of the negotiation point out that these last two have more options to be left out than to enter.

This has provoked the reaction of the Spanish Confederation of Commerce (CEC), which frontally rejects the proposal. “It is one more example of the abandonment and lack of sensitivity on the part of the Executive towards a sector that employs 3.2 million people and represents 13% of the national GDP,” the CEC said in a statement.

The commerce sector is in a critical situation, they have an impact, with billing drops reaching 50%. “15% of the shops did not reopen their doors after the confinement. Without the protection of the ERTE together with other reactivation measures that urgently be implemented, we could reach 50% of the businesses closed between now and the end of the year, ”says Pedro Campo, president of the CEC.

Incentives and cost of files

The negotiation for the extension of temporary employment regulation files has stalled this week for two main reasons: due to this sectorization, which would only benefit the most affected economic activities, and due to the incentives to recover workers in ERTE, something that agents considered ineffective. These incentives have had an impact on recent Social Security meetings, something that UGT complained about in a statement.

The differences on benefits and the zero counter, which depend on the Ministry of Labor, have been channeled in recent days. The Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, assured this Friday in Barcelona that she is confident that the extension of the ERTE will soon arrive for the sectors “that continue to need it.” The minister has announced that although there are still many points that are being negotiated, “70% of the regulatory base” of workers in ERTE will be maintained from the sixth month. The minister also added that negotiations continue to extend sick leave to parents whose children “have to be quarantined in schools.”

Díaz has appeared with the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, and together they have announced that on May 1, an international forum will be held in the Catalan capital to address the future of the works. According to Colau, this forum will be held according to the health guidelines of the moment, and will address topics such as: “The fight against job insecurity, how to prevent platforms from being sources of exploitation, support for cooperatives, socio-economic innovation, fight against emergency climate, new challenges for the new mobility, the feminist economy, the politics of work distribution, teleworking… ”.

Most of the pending fringes are on the side of the Ministry of Inclusion and Social Security, with which the social agents have publicly shown their differences. So much so that CEOE insists on knowing the real cost of ERTEs because they do not believe the data provided by the department headed by José Luis Escrivá.

In what does seem that it will be easy to reach an agreement between the Government and social agents is that absolute flexibility is maintained with the regrowth ERTE. These will not have the same access restrictions as the general ones if the extension by sectors is agreed until the end of January. “The regrowth ERTEs have yet to be negotiated, but the Government defends this flexibility,” argue sources of social dialogue, so the agreement should be easy.

