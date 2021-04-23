The Executive Power promulgated this Friday the new law for the Doping Prevention and Control in Sport with which it seeks to adapt its regime to the new World Anti-Doping Code 2021.

The norm that was sanctioned two weeks ago by the Senate was made official through the Decree 267/2021 published in the Official Gazette.

In this way, Argentina fulfilled its commitment to adapt its legislation to international standards in view of the proximity of the sporting commitments that are approaching, such as the Copa América and the Tokyo Olympics.

Among the main changes in the new regulations is the modification of the sanctions regime for drug use, such as cocaine or marijuana.

The new Code establishes that if positive doping is recorded “in controls carried out out of competition and without the intention of obtaining any benefit from that consumption”, the sanctions may range from one to three months.

The initiative promoted by the Executive is aimed at adapting the current regime to the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code, which entered into force on January 1 after different changes made in 2009, 2015 and 2018 related to the people subject to the regime, the presence test of prohibited substances, failure to locate athletes and sanctions, among the main points.

As of the reform, the functions and responsibilities of other people subject to said regime are incorporated, other than their own or the athletes themselves and their support staff.

In addition, behaviors that constitute a breach of the athlete’s location or whereabouts are contemplated. At this point, the law includes as active subjects of the offense of possession of prohibited substances or prohibited methods, the athlete’s support personnel such as athletes.

The legislation also modifies the scope of management infringement or attempted administration, complicity and prohibited association, introducing acts of intimidation or revenge as punishable behaviors.

Likewise, new provisions are established related to the proof of the presence of a prohibited substance or of its metabolites or markers in the sample of an athlete.

The regulations reduce the penalties to three months when the athlete can demonstrate that any ingestion or use of substances occurred out of competition and was not related to athletic performance.

It can even be reduced to one month, if the athlete or another person “demonstrates that they have successfully carried out a program against substance abuse approved by the National Anti-Doping Commission with the advice of Sedronar.”

The law also determines that in the case of sports involving animals, international or national sports federations must “establish and apply norms anti-doping for animals participants”.

