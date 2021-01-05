The Executive throws water into the debate on the Crown law, to which Pedro Sánchez gave way in his last press conference in 2020. Government sources indicate that a complete law is not on the table – the president did not speak of it expressly, although he gave it to understand in his answers – but rather a series of specific reforms agreed with La Zarzuela to achieve more transparency. The socialist sector of the Executive believes that a Crown law, as claimed by United We Can, would open space in Congress for a debate between the monarchy and the republic that the PSOE wants to avoid at all costs.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has made the firm decision to go hand in hand with La Zarzuela in this delicate matter. It is the Casa del Rey that has the last word in everything that affects it directly, according to sources from La Moncloa. And that is the guarantee that things will be done very calmly and there will surely be no Crown law. In fact there is legal discussion about whether the Constitution allows a Crown law or not. Contrary to what happens with other State institutions, the Constitution does not foresee developing the nine articles that it dedicates to the monarchy by means of a future law, except for abdications, resignations “and any question of fact or law that occurs in the order of succession ” (article 57.5), that “will be resolved by an organic law.”

For many jurists, this blocks the way to a Crown law. But there is debate. Executive sources indicate that in La Moncloa this matter is considered closed: they will be specific reforms and internal self-regulation rules of the Royal House that in any case are not imminent. But no specific law is foreseen.

Possible change of the Budget law

The Government and La Zarzuela, which, as usual, conduct this internal debate with great secrecy, are considering various possibilities to increase transparency and the guarantee of exemplary nature of the Monarchy. The Parliament, for example, cannot control the expenses of the Real House, and the lawyers systematically reject any initiative in this sense. One of the reforms being proposed is to change the Budget law so that a greater detail of personnel expenses can be achieved, as is the case with the Government, where the salaries of all senior positions are known.

Another reform, more fundamental, would imply limiting inviolability by law, which is openly established in Article 56.3 of the Constitution, which states: “The person of the King is inviolable and is not subject to responsibility.” There is a legal debate on the interpretation of this precept, but in general the idea is installed that it serves so that Juan Carlos I cannot be tried for any of the possible crimes committed before his abdication, in June 2014.

This extreme protection, which other heads of state do not have when they cease to be and when they are accused of something that is not related to their position, is being highly questioned. And the Government raises the possibility of limiting it. Pedro Sánchez has argued that it would be adequate; although in La Moncloa they insist that everything will be agreed with La Zarzuela, who is the one who takes the lead by decision of the president. What today seems out of the debate is to withdraw from Juan Carlos I the title of honorary king that he received after abdicating.

Sánchez and Carmen Calvo, the first vice president and direct interlocutor with La Zarzuela through the head of the Royal Household, Jaime Alfonsín, frequently launch public messages that seem like a clear invitation to the Monarchy to go further, but they accept what Felipe says VI and his team. This is what happened with the Christmas speech. Many expectations were transferred from the Government, but later, when the monarch made an elliptical mention of his father’s scandal, which some sectors criticized as insufficient, the Government defended him. Sánchez even described that speech as “brave”, supervised by La Moncloa but written in La Zarzuela.

What the Government wants to avoid at all costs is a law that opens a debate between the monarchy and the republic in Congress. And that is precisely what United We can propose. The president of his parliamentary group, Jaume Asens, assured less than two weeks ago that they have finalized a Crown law proposal to provide more transparency, but also to regulate what the Monarch can and cannot say, in reference to the speech of October 3, 2017, after the illegal referendum of self-determination in Catalonia. For Asens, that day the King did politics. and that is why he believes it necessary to establish the limits in a law. The PSOE is not even close to thinking about such a regulation, and plans to overturn it if United We can present it.

In these matters an anomalous vote is reproduced in Congress. The majority that supports the Government is broken and United We can vote with nationalists and independentists, while the PSOE adds its votes to those of the PP and Vox to reject all the initiatives of investigation commissions and demands for more transparency from the other groups. Everything indicates that this block will remain active.

The PSOE and La Zarzuela seem open to some small reforms to achieve greater transparency. And there, Pablo Casado has already indicated that the Socialists can count on his support. Therefore, this atypical block that only serves the monarchy would remain compact, but with the possibility of opening the way to modernize an institution that is experiencing its worst crisis since the restoration of democracy in 1978.