The president of Indra, Fernando Abril-Martorell, during a presentation in February 2020. Pablo Monge

The Government is going to force the dismissal of Fernando Abril-Martorell as president of Indra after almost seven years in office and despite the complete restructuring that the company has carried out after the stage of Javier Monzón, which placed the technology company bankruptcy on the brink. The State Company for Industrial Participations (SEPI), dependent on the Ministry of Finance and Indra’s main shareholder with 18% of the capital, will propose in the next board of directors the removal of the executive and his replacement by another person more related to Pedro’s Government Sánchez, informed sources familiar with the decision.

For its part, the Spanish technology company has informed the National Securities Markets Commission (CNMV) that “the main shareholder has transferred to the company his will to promote a replacement in the presidency, held by Fernando Abril-Martorell Hernández, whose term ends this year, as well as his desire to start a new stage in the presidency of the company. The council has not yet taken any decision on this possible relief. “

“Fernando Abril-Martorell’s mandate expired this year, after having been at the helm of the company since 2015. A new stage is opening in the company, full of opportunities in key sectors for the country that, due to their high technological content, can contribute at the forefront of economic reactivation. In a short period of time, the company’s board will appoint a new president, ”sources close to SEPI told EL PAÍS.

Abril-Martorell took over from the presidency of Indra in January 2015, replacing Javier Monzón who had held the position since the firm’s creation in 1992. As soon as he took over the reins of the technology company, the executive was forced to reformulate the accounts for 2014 and 2015 showing losses of 687 million euros, which had been hidden by the previous management team headed by Monzón

Likewise, Abril-Martorell, who came from being number two At Telefónica, he forced the resignation of Monzón as honorary president of the company, after having collected 16 million euros in settlement and using an aircraft acquired by Indra for his personal use when they no longer had any executive function in the company.

After the millionaire losses due to various failed projects launched by its predecessor, Abril-Martorell presented an employment regulation file (ERE) that affected 1,750 people, and completely overturned the company to clean it up.

Indra had a turnover of 751 million euros in the first quarter of this year, 2.2% more than in the same period last year, boosted by the good results of the Transport and Defense division and an improvement in margins to 6 , 9%. In fact, the company’s portfolio has reached a historical maximum of 5,322 million euros in the first quarter of 2021, a growth in year-on-year terms of 10.9%.

But these merits have not been enough and the political criterion has prevailed to decide his replacement, report sources close to the manager, who highlight that Abril-Martorell has maintained an independent management of political pressures and focused on financial viability, taking into account that During his presidency, he has coincided with the PP and PSOE governments, five SEPI presidents, three defense ministers and four state secretaries.

Fernando Abril Martorell was CEO of the PRISA group (editor of EL PAÍS) from April 2011 to October 2014. For his part, Javier Monzón was president of PRISA from 2019 to December 2020.