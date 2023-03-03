Social rental flats about to be delivered in Barcelona’s Eixample, in a 2020 image. Albert Garcia (THE COUNTRY)

The President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, announced this Friday that Catalonia will gain 10,000 social rental flats in 82 municipalities and in just three years: until 2026. To do this, he will activate the machinery of the Catalan Land Institute (Incasòl), that of the Housing Agency and also has the private initiative: because of the 10,000 rents protected, the plan delegates 5,126 to private promotions, which will receive public aid. The planned investment is 350 million euros direct for promotion and purchases and 180 million in aid.

Aragonès responds with this plan to the housing emergency that has plagued large cities for years, where the price of rents drives residents first to the periphery, and then to neighboring municipalities. In addition, in cities like Barcelona, ​​its mayoress Ada Colau often reproaches that while the council has focused on increasing the park, the Generalitat has barely built 40 flats in recent years, while demanding that the regional administration provide housing for the emergency table. The Government has provided the list of municipalities, which includes the four capitals (Barcelona, ​​Girona, Tarragona and Lleida), but does not indicate how many floors are planned in each municipality.

With a pyrrhic public rental park, the 10,000 would be added to the current 55,000 (2% of the total park), a growth of 18%. Of the total, the forecast is that 2,155 will be from direct public promotion; 1,500 are bought by the Government by trial and error or from large forks that have them empty; 1,062 are built by foundations or cooperatives on public land; 5,126 private companies with subsidies from Next Generation funds (3,229) or from the Generalitat itself and the Catalan Institute of Finance (ICF); and another 1,100 would be obtained from the private market, through assignment agreements with large holders such as banks, investment funds or Sareb.

Regarding the promotion of its own by the Generalitat, the technicians assure that the Catalan administration has started a machinery that was running slowly and that in recent decades it has dealt with more emergencies or construction situations due to relocations, than adding new flats to the park public. The Incasòl will use the interest generated by the 1,500 million euros that it has as guarantees deposited by the tenants, which can reach 80 million euros per year. The public company assures that there are promotions in different degrees of execution: from already about to end, to agreements with Town Halls so that they cede land. Beyond the interest generated by deposits, the law allows the Incasòl to allocate to public housing promotion up to 90% of the amount of the bonds, but this formula is not used.

The Incasòl also plans to buy 1,000 empty flats for the emergency table (to which it will allocate 100 million) and the Housing Agency another 500 (50 million). In this chapter, it would be a possibility to buy apartments that the town councils have located from Sareb and that they ask to be incorporated into the municipal park: this is the case of La Pobla de Segur, where the bad bank has 81 apartments and in the municipality there are no homes for students and some are staying in vans. In Catalonia, Sareb has more than a thousand flats.

Regarding aid to developers, which cover different percentages of the construction cost, but never less than 20%, the Generalitat explains that 3,229 will materialize for sure because they already have European funds. Regarding the rest, they have more demand than supply of aid, they maintain and specify that the calls are already published and all that remains is to publish the resolutions.

