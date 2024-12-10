The Government has begun the processing of the project Democratic Memory Law to “promote reparation measures for the victims and victims of the Franco dictatorship.” With this rule, the Generalitat will create a sanctioning regime to “avoid” acts of glorification of the Franco regime and will force remove all symbology of this dictatorial regime of public spaces in a maximum of two years. Also, the law, once approved in Parliament, will include the commemoration of the proclamation of the Second Republicon April 14, and the constitution of the Assembly of Cataloniaon November 7.

This was announced by the Minister of Territory, Housing and Ecological Transition, Silvia Panequeafter the meeting of the Executive Council. In this way, the green light is given to last Thursday’s agreement between the Government and Esquerra Republicana to approve the bill and begin its parliamentary processing. In the last legislature, during the presidency of Republican Pere Aragonès, the draft law was approved. However, before being voted on in the Catalan Chamber, The early elections caused it to decline.

The ERC deputy and former Minister of Justice, Esther Capellacelebrated that the approval of the democratic memory law was managed to “unravel” and He assured that he hopes there will be support from the parliamentary groups to “accelerate its processing”. Capella reached an agreement with the Minister of Justice and Democratic Quality, Ramon Espadaler, to revive the text of the last legislature.

(There will be an extension)