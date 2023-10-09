The Government is processing the pardons requested by those convicted of the ERE case, who asked for the measure of grace a year ago. The Ministry of Justice has requested that the Court of Seville issue reports on the situation of those convicted of this fraud, mandatory for the eventual granting of forgiveness. according to the newspaper Abc. Nine former socialist officials of the Junta de Andalucía, including former president José Antonio Griñán, requested a pardon a year ago, a measure that varies in its duration. For example, for those convicted of processes The Government’s peron took a year and a half.

The First Section of the Seville Court, which was the one that imposed the sentences for this case in November 2019, has already opened files for each case, thereby responding to a communication from Justice in which it is reported that the Pardons are being processed. In addition to Griñán (whose entry into prison was suspended due to being treated for cancer), former councilors Francisco Vallejo, Carmen Martínez, José Antonio Viera and Antonio Fernández requested a pardon; vice-counselors Agustín Barberá and Jesús María Rodríguez; the former general director Juan Márquez and the former director of the Idea agency Miguel Ángel Serrano.

Thus, the Court has asked the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office to rule on the processing of pardons, through nine rulings, one for each of the applicants for the pardon. In the writings, issued on September 28, the Court asks the Board as a victim of the process to indicate “its agreement or disagreement with the granting of the pardon” and demands that the Prosecutor’s Office issue the mandatory report.

In addition, Justice asks the magistrates to attach the sentence, the “criminal-historical” sheet of the convicted persons who have entered prison, the time they have already spent in prison and their conduct reports as inmates.

The head of Justice, Pilar Llop, highlighted this Monday that her ministry manages pardons “in the same way as everyone else” and that the ERE case is no exception. “When the Government is in office, pardons cannot be granted, but they are processed just like everyone else, and these are in the processing phase like any other,” he said. The nine sentenced by the Supreme Court to penalties of embezzlement and prevarication asked the Government for clemency a year ago and the Executive has now moved to have the first court that convicted them, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and the Board, rule on the measure of grace. of Andalusia as injured.

However, the Supreme Court leans towards the possibility that an acting Government would be authorized to grant or deny pardons, given that Law 50/1997, which regulates the decisions it can adopt, does not exclude the measure of grace. The latest ruling of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court estimated in 2020 that the agreement of the Council of Ministers that resolves a request for pardon “does not have the entity of the politically oriented acts that Law 50/1997 expressly excludes from the concept of ordinary office of public affairs.

The high court admits that the resolution of a pardon may respond to “a certain criminal policy,” but it lacks the authority to be excluded from its decisions, confirm several jurists consulted. The law limits the management of the acting Government to the “ordinary dispatch of public affairs,” which would include the power over pardons.

In any case, with the inauguration of Pedro Sánchez still up in the air, the possibility that the acting Government will have to decide whether to grant or reject the pardon of those convicted in the ERE case It is remote, given the usual times for grace measures, which would probably delay this decision on the former Andalusian senior officials until the end of 2024 as it is processed as nine individual files.

At the same time, in September the Constitutional Court rejected the petition of six convicts of the case of the ERE of Andalusia to suspend the prison sentences that were imposed on them while the merits of their appeal for protection against the Supreme Court’s conviction are being studied.

PSOE code of ethics

The final grant of pardon does not seem a priori an easy decision for the Government if Pedro Sánchez’s investiture finally comes to fruition. The PSOE ethical code prevents “supporting the pardon of charges convicted of corruption.” Article 8.1 of said regulations emphasizes: “Do not propose or support the pardon of public officials convicted of crimes linked to corruption.”

The spokesperson for Vox in the Andalusian Parliament, Manuel Gavira, has shown this Monday his rejection of a possible pardon for the former officials of the Board convicted in the case of the irregular ERE, which despite the sentence continue to be paid. Gavira has stated that they have to serve “the entire sentence” and “return every stolen euro cent,” in a publication on the social network X (the new name of Twitter). “They spend Andalusians’ money on prostitutes and drugs, they steal hundreds of millions of euros and the government of the autocrat (Pedro) Sánchez wants to free them from jail. “They are not ashamed nor do they know her!” Gavira wrote.

Of the convicts who have asked for clemency, former President Griñán is out of prison because the coroner advised against entering due to the prostate cancer he suffers from. The former general director of Labor Juan Márquez did not go to jail either, because the Court suspended him until the pardon was processed, which the Sevillian judicial body agreed to as his sentence was three years in prison.