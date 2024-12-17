The Polish state fund, PFR, and the Indian railway company, Jupiter Wagons, are finalizing their offers while Minister Óscar Puente opts for the Basque group to put five euros per share on the table instead of four

The sale of Talgo is still up in the air. The purchase offer of the last bidders – Sidenor – remains the same and It doesn’t seem like there are going to be any upward changes. as the sellers and the Government of Pedro Sánchez itself want, which had…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only