The Government has made this Wednesday to the judges and prosecutors a proposal for a salary increase to try to avoid the indefinite strike that five of the seven associations that represent both careers have called as of May 16, in the middle of the electoral campaign. Although both parties have promised not to make the proposal public for now, sources from the judges have described the offer as “good” and the associations have agreed to consult their partners before deciding whether to accept it or not. Sources present at the meeting, which took place at the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice and lasted for more than five hours, point out that the Government’s proposal would imply allocating 44.5 million euros more per year to the salaries of judges and prosecutors. The remuneration table, the body meeting this Wednesday and the competent body to make any decision on the remuneration of both careers, will meet again next Monday.

At the meeting on Wednesday, the ministries of Justice and Finance, the associations of judges and prosecutors and the General Council of the Judiciary have sat down. The objective is to study an adequacy of the salaries of judges and prosecutors in compliance with the remuneration law for both careers, which establishes that the remuneration table will meet every five years to study this adequacy, something that has not happened. This, together with the agreement reached at the end of March between the Government and the lawyers of the Administration of Justice by which this group has been granted a salary increase of between 430 and 450 euros per month, is what has led the judges and prosecutors to demand an increase for them along the same lines.

The amount that judges and prosecutors receive at the end of the month is a sum of a base salary and various supplements, which depend on the position, seniority, destination, the objectives achieved and other special compensation. According to data from the CGPJ, Spanish judges earn between 52,534.52 (judges with less seniority and assigned to smaller municipalities) and 137,935.07 (the president of the National Court). In the Supreme Court, the salaries range between the 109,072.40 euros that a magistrate receives and the 132,769.12 that the president receives (the current one, being in office, does not receive this amount, but that corresponding to the president of the room, 111,986 .44 euros).

Judges and prosecutors assure that they have not yet recovered from the salary cut suffered by all civil servants in 2010, in the midst of the economic crisis, an extreme that Justice denies and that has become one of the centers of debate at the meeting this Wednesday. The morning session was a first contact to share the positions and make a first analysis of the situation. All parties left the meeting satisfied and agreed to resume the meeting in the afternoon to put concrete proposals on the table. The associations have not come up with a common proposal, although they all agree that there are aspects such as guards and the supplement per population group (which varies depending on the place of duty of the judge or prosecutor and is higher in larger municipalities) that should change. The CGPJ and the Prosecutor’s Office support the claim of the judges.

During the meeting, the Government asked the associations of judges and prosecutors to call off the strike, but they refused and, for now, they will maintain their intention to start an indefinite strike as of May 16 while waiting to consult with the members. of the race. At the end of the afternoon meeting, sources from the judges have admitted that it must be studied, and some of those consulted consider it positive. The Justice offer, as the ministry has indicated in a statement, would have a special impact on the salaries of judges, magistrates and prosecutors assigned to single-person bodies, who generally earn less. Others, on the other hand, warn that it does not include improvements that have been repeatedly claimed, such as increasing the remuneration of guards or trienniums. In addition to the salary increase, Justice has also offered judges and prosecutors to have a “relevant” role in the implementation of the three efficiency laws -organizational, procedural and digital- promoted by the Government.

The negotiation with the judges and prosecutors coincides in time with the mobilization already underway by judicial officials, a body made up of around 45,000 people. The unions that represent them have held several meetings with Justice to try to reach an agreement, but the negotiations are broken and for this Thursday a 24-hour strike and a concentration have been called before the headquarters of the ministry directed by Pilar Llop. Officials demand a salary increase in line with the functions they perform on a daily basis, specifically between 350 and 430 euros. This increase would be carried out through the so-called general complement of the position, a basic remuneration linked to their functions, which would allow raising the salary of the group throughout the State, regardless of the autonomous community in which they work.

The workers’ representatives have already warned that the mobilizations will intensify if the Government does not offer them an economic proposal. In fact, new 24-hour strikes have already been called on May 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18. During the partial strikes that they maintained in mid-April, more than 4 million administrative files and tens of thousands of lawsuits have already been paralyzed, according to union data.