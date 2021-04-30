The Government has to send the 2021-2024 Stability Program to Brussels this Friday with the update of its economic and budgetary forecasts, in the face of a reality that has been increasingly moving away from its forecasts. The year has started worse than expected, with new restrictions due to the increase in infections that have truncated the recovery that began in the second half of 2020: GDP fell by 0.5% in the first quarter of this year, according to advanced data this Friday by the INE. And the Executive has to reformulate the new path of fiscal consolidation. In other words, the roadmap with which it will reduce the deficit and public debt, which have run amok with this crisis.

The second vice president, Nadia Calviño, has already revised down her GDP forecasts. A few weeks ago, he announced that the health situation and the delay in the arrival of European funds have forced the economic growth estimates for this year to be cut by more than three points, to 6.5% of GDP from 9.8 % predicted earlier. The Executive trusts that this bite will recover in 2022, with an advance of the activity of 7%.

This downward revision, which coincides with that presented by the main organizations, will make it difficult for Spain to comply with the forecasts contained in the Budgets for 2021. These anticipated a strong recovery in public revenue thanks to the dragging effect of activity growth and push from European aid, the unlocking of which is being much slower than previously thought. Now, the Government will have to see how to make the bobbin lace before data different from those it estimated in autumn of last year

The data at the end of 2020, however, were better than expected: activity fell by 10.8%, compared to the 11.2% expected by the Government, and the deficit – the gap between income and expenses – closed 2020 in 11% of GDP, the highest mark since the bank bailout and the highest in Europe, but below the estimate in the official forecasts sent by the Government to Brussels in October last year (11.3%) . This strong increase in the red numbers of the Administrations is mainly due to the measures launched to face the crisis, which have led to raising spending to levels never seen before, to 53,070 million. Only the ERTE and the aid to the self-employed represented a cost of about 40,000 million additional.

The other side of the coin is the increase in debt caused by increased financing needs. The liabilities of the Administrations shot up to 120% of GDP in 2020 from 95.5% in 2019. This is the largest increase in the debt rate in history, above 24 points. The ECB’s ultra-low interest rate policy, however, is alleviating the burden of this high liability: Spain saved more than 3,000 million in interest payments last year compared to 2019. By 2021 it is estimated that the weight of the interest grows slightly, to 26,252 million euros.

Now, the Government trusts the economic recovery the bulk of the adjustment. The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, argues that it is not yet time to design a rebalancing plan, at least while European fiscal rules continue to be suspended. The Bank of Spain, which has cut its growth forecasts for 2021 to 6%, warned on Thursday that, despite recent health advances, vulnerabilities continue to increase. The supervisor pointed out that uncertainty continues to be very high and urged to maintain expansive public policies, but at the same time he again recommended that a consolidation plan be in place for the medium term to be executed when the recovery is consolidated.

The Fiscal Authority (Airef) also insists that the Government design a rebalancing plan for the medium term even though the fiscal rules are suspended, as established by the Stability Law. The independent body has lowered its growth estimate for 2021, from 8.2% to 6.6%, because the health situation continues to be far from under control and the impact of the Recovery Plan will come later than expected. The entity, however, believes that the deficit will fall to 7.6% of GDP this year, mainly thanks to the fact that the 2020 budget close has been better than expected.