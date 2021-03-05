Works on the facade of a building in Madrid, in an archive image. Christopher Manuel

The Government wants to have the rehabilitation machinery well greased for when European aid for the coronavirus arrives. These have one of their objectives in the ecological transition and that is why a substantial part of the 72,000 million that Spain is going to receive will be used to improve the energy efficiency of buildings and digitize them. That is also the objective of the Building Energy Rehabilitation Plan (PREE), launched last year and whose aid can be requested until July 31. To promote this program, this Friday a guide aimed at professionals and citizens has been presented. And the fourth vice president and Minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, has encouraged the autonomous communities to exhaust the initial allocation of 300 million because “there is an additional resource to be able to intervene.”

In this sense, Ribera pointed out that the PREE can be expanded and recalled that rehabilitation has “a capacity for exponential growth, later, with the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan”, that is, with the Spanish strategy to process the European aid. In fact, the Ecological Transition has reported this Friday that the first expansion of the plan is already underway: to the initial 300 million will be added 62 million more that will go to Asturias, the Basque Country and Navarra, the communities that are processing the most applications.

The PREE draws from the national energy efficiency fund, which is managed by the IDAE (Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving), and its funds are distributed proportionally according to the main housing stock that each community has. Then it is these who are in charge of the processing of aid by individuals, neighborhood communities or professionals. And the pace at which the territories are advancing is very uneven: while the three aforementioned have already managed aid that far exceed the initial budget (hence the expansion in the last IDAE board of directors); Murcia, Extremadura and the Canary Islands have not yet released their calls.

Intervention on 44,000 homes

The plan includes a wide variety of actions (from changing the building envelope to installing digitization to improve energy efficiency) and has an estimated impact of 44,000 homes. It is more than Spain rehabilitates in a year (in recent times the rate has been around 30,000 homes renovated annually), but even so it is far from the necessary momentum to achieve the objectives of the 2030 Agenda (and even more to meet with the EU decarbonisation plan in 2050).

The Government has set itself the objective of rehabilitating 500,000 homes by 2023, with the extraordinary support of European aid. These will be conveyed through other programs in which the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda will also intervene. Precisely in the same act, the Secretary General of Urban Agenda and Architecture, Iñaqui Carnicero, recalled that of the 72,000 million European aid, about 6,000 million will be allocated to rehabilitation.

There are not a few experts who warn of the danger of sinking in that “wave of renovation” of buildings that Brussels has spoken of. Spain starts from very low rehabilitation figures compared to other European neighbors, hence the importance of gradually gaining inertia. An objective to which the PREE wants to contribute with the guide presented by IDAE in collaboration with the Higher Council of Architecture Colleges of Spain. It is intended to serve as an explanation for architects and other interested people, detailing what are the main energy saving strategies in buildings, explaining step by step how to process the aid and giving practical examples of actions carried out successfully.