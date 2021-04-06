The national government launched this Tuesday the G + T Center (Gender and Technology) together with ICT companies to “promote the insertion and education and training of women and dissidents in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics sectors.”

The new association will be headed by the Secretariat of Public Innovation of the Headquarters of the Cabinet of Ministers, ARSAT and several private companies. Its main objective will be to work “for bridging the gender gap in the sector“.

The presentation was held in the North Hall of Casa Rosada and was led by the Secretary of Public Innovation, Micaela Sánchez Malcolm, who opened the meeting; the director of ARSAT and head of the company’s Gender and Technology Program, Anabel Cisneros placeholder image; the Deputy Chief of Cabinet, Cecilia Todesca; and representing companies, Lilian denicola, quality manager for Nokia’s Southern Cone.

Meanwhile, through videoconference, representatives of the companies that accompany the project participated as Amazon Web Services, Claro, Facebook, Globant, Google, Microsoft, Nokia, Telecom, Telefónica and Huawei, among others, and that they will work in conjunction with the national government and the technical coordination of ARSAT.

What is this project about

“This public-private partnership is committed to carrying out actions and programs that promote a gender perspective in ICT, equity, empowerment and the generation of rights, through talks, training courses and spaces for interaction, which will promote the insertion and training of women and dissidents in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics sectors, “the government said in a statement.

In this sense, it is intended to carry out a “global strategy of individual and collective transformation towards gender equality through the visibility, awareness and learning for the construction of knowledge and the development of skills”.

The Secretary of Public Innovation highlighted that “from the G + T Center we seek to generate joint actions between public organizations and companies in the ICT sector in pursuit of a more equal development, training and labor insertion for women and dissidents in an area of ​​constant growth such as technology ”.

Then he pointed out: “This space proposes to make visible to those who are already an active part of that sector, allowing them to show the knowledge and initiatives that can inspire and encourage new references and promote diverse and qualified work in ICT”.

Next to @innovating and companies in the ICT sector, we launched the New Center for Genres in Technology. It is a public-private partnership created to bridge the gender gap in the sector. pic.twitter.com/XNRPUzOKnK – ARSAT (@ARSATSA) April 6, 2021

On the other hand, the director of ARSAT emphasized: “At ARSAT we have the mission of creating equal conditions in access to telecommunications services throughout the country. And under this same objective, we have promoted a Gender and Technology Program since 2020, to promote actions in order to promote insertion, and promotion of women and dissidents and narrow the gender gap.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief of Staff stated: “We have to work hard so that women join dynamic sectors, such as technology. If we manage to ensure that each of the policies we design has a properly designed gender and diversity perspective, we will have better results in the macroeconomy”.

Among the activities to be carried out at the G + T Center are: outreach and empowerment talks; data collection and generation of statistics on the insertion of genders in the sector; trainings for girls of advanced school age and adolescents; mentoring of projects and initiatives with a gender perspective; labor practices for women and dissidents; videoconferences within the framework of the Punto Digital Program and courses on the Virtual Learning Platform; guided tours of companies; virtual courses on digital tools.

The launch was attended by Victoria Tolosa Paz, president of the National Council for the Coordination of Social Policies; and Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta, Minister of Women, Gender and Diversity, who closed the event and stated that “the digital gender gap is a reflection of the gender inequalities that occur in other social, cultural, economic and environmental spheres“.

“Gender stereotypes have built the false idea that women and LGBTI + are less suitable for the use and mastery of technologies. This expels them from access and in many cases does not encourage them to connect. Working in a coordinated manner to reverse these inequalities is essential to guarantee access to and use of technology under equal conditions and opportunities ”, he explained.

In the G + T Center, the public and private sectors will coordinate work groups for the development and labor promotion of women and dissidents Through periodic work tables, actions and projects – among which are courses, workshops and trainings with a gender perspective– They will be carried out by public, private and civil society representatives, generating debates, alliances and networks that allow the professional development of women and dissidents of all ages and social strata to be achieved.

SL