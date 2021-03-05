In the midst of the controversy over Alberto Fernández’s decision to repeal decree 70/2017 that expedited the expulsion of foreigners who commit crimes and toughened immigration controls, the national government presented another complaint for illegal espionage against the management of Mauricio Macri.

The complaint, that the Migration Directorate made in october past but it was just released this friday, states that in that distribution there was between 2016 and 2019 an “illegal monitoring” system worked to “obtain information in real time regarding entry and exit to the national territory” on some 58 thousand people, without any judicial order.

According to the Government, the records contain access to immigration records and confidential information of politicians, businessmen, journalists, athletes and artists.

Among the main spied names that emerge from the complaint are Vice President Cristina Kirchner, her children Máximo and Florencia, the former Minister of Federal Planning, Julio de Vido; the trucker leader Hugo Moyano and his son Pablo, politicians such as Francisco de Narváez and social references, among whom is Sergio Maldonado, Santiago’s brother, the artisan whose disappearance and death in the middle of a Mapuche conflict had the ruling class in suspense during 2017.

But also, says the complaint. the confidential information of leaders of the previous administration was violated. Even the former Minister of the Interior, Rogelio Frigerio, who had the area under his orbit, appears among the “spied on.”

At the same time, official sources assured that the consultations to the “manual” migration databases, that is to say without an automatic notice arising, but neither did any judicial order mediate, were extended to the head of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, and his wife and head of Aysa Malena Galmarini, “the five judges of the Supreme Court of Justice” and figures from Together for Change, among whom they mentioned the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, the former Buenos Aires governor María Eugenia Vidal, the leader of the Civic Coalition Elisa Carrió, the national deputy -and former Minister of Province Security- Cristian Ritondo and the former senator Miguel Angel Pichetto.

From the world of sports, there was access to the movements of the Boca scorer Carlos Tevez, the wife of Lionel messi, Antonella Roccuzzo.

Meanwhile, among the figures of the show, information from Mirtha Legrand.

From the journalistic universe, meanwhile, the income and expenses of journalists such as Luis Majul and Eduardo Feinmann,

The Government did not personalize the complaint against any official, but rather urged the Justice to investigate the fact, in addition to “immediately remove alerts that did not have a legal requirement.” As specified in Casa Rosada, the complaint fell to the Federal Criminal and Correctional Court 2, in charge of Sebastián Ramos. “The investigation has not been moved yet, no measures of proof were ordered before Migrations,” they said from the Government, implying that it did not generate interest.

“This illegal monitoring, which also violates the protection of personal data, did not have any judicial authorization or any formal requirement,” concludes the report prepared by the current national director of Migrations, Florence Carignano, with the endorsement of the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro.

Apparently, the espionage “relied on the Halcón system, created to process judicial requirements” and “using this device, they set up another parallel and illegal system to carry out espionage for purposes beyond the public or security interest.” “When a person who appeared on that list arrived in Ezeiza, an alert was triggered without the knowledge of the immigration personnel that bounced off another systema, which contained the order to notify different people “, Carignano added to the consultation of Clarion.

In this regard, Carignano limited itself to stating that there was not a single person designated as responsible for collecting this information, but rather that there were several recipients of these notices. Among them, as he pointed out, were officials of the Federal Intelligence Agency, whose previous authorities are being investigated in another case for illegal espionage. “We do not know for what purpose that information was used, but we do know that it was illegal, since it was not justified by any court order, “the official explained.

The denounced mechanism, the Migrations report added, consisted in that “in real time and through specific alerts, there were indications about who should be notified if a certain person entered or left the country.”

Beyond the “automatic” alerts, entering information from discretionary way It occurred, according to the current authorities, because “an excessive granting, without any criteria, of passwords that allowed access to personal information of citizens and their migratory movements was detected.” There Carignano does blame his predecessor, Horacio “Toto” García, current Secretary of Security for Mar del Plata.

There were, as they specified, 29,344 keys, of which “20,400 were unjustifiably awarded to the City Police“.” If we consider that at the time of granting the keys said force of the City had only 13,000 thousand policemen, the force illogically possessed more passwords than policemen “, questioned Carignano, who said that he had reduced to only 100 passwords for policemen from the different provinces, the Judiciary and Security agencies.