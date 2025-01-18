The Government prepares the dismissal of Álvarez-Pallete as president of Telefónica

The Government has activated the mechanisms to change the president of Telefónica. The State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI), which has 10% of the capital of the telecommunications operator, is going to promote a movement in the board of directors to remove José María Álvarez-Pallete as president of the company, according to El Confidencial advanced and elDiario.es has confirmed.

SEPI reaches 10% of Telefónica after investing 2,284 million and meets the Government’s objective

Sources familiar with the operation assure elDiario.es that the dismissal of Álvaez Pallete will take effect “shortly” during the holding of a board of directors of the company that will take place this weekend, before the markets open. stock market. The possible successor would be Marc Murtra, who currently holds the presidency of Indra since 2021.

The decision to dismiss Álvarez-Pallete as head of Telefónica was communicated to him this Friday by the company’s main shareholders. The same sources assure that the manager will not resist his change and his replacement by Murtra will be carried out in an orderly process.

SEPI reached 10% of Telefónica’s share capital last May 2024. The public entity was completing a purchase operation ordered by the Council of Ministers in reaction to the entry of the Saudi telecom company STC into Telefónica last September. STC acquired 9.9% of Telefónica’s share capital – 4.9% in direct shares and 5% in financial derivatives – in an operation valued at 2.1 billion euros.

The reasons for the departure of Álvarez-Pallete from the telecommunications company, who has been president of the operator since April 8, 2016, would be due to the poor performance of the company’s share price on the stock market, although most of the European telecommunications companies are having a difficult stock market journey. Despite the recurring profits and the debt reduction by 50%, the Spanish operator’s stock has fallen by 60% since the arrival of José María Álvarez-Pallete as president of the telecommunications company.

The weakness of Telefónica’s stock



The Saudi operator STC is controlled by the sovereign fund Public Investment Fund (PIF), whose president is the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohamed bin Salmán, whom the US blames for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Saudi Arabia, like other countries in the Persian Gulf, is following a process of purchases and investments in companies around the world to make its economy less and less dependent on oil revenues. The weakness of Telefónica’s stock has made the Saudis find an opportunity to become the largest shareholder of the Spanish operator for only 2.1 billion euros.