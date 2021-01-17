The Government is advancing in the search for an urgent solution for the representatives of the private health system, who affirm that – without increases and without state aid – they will not be able to cover January salaries in the middle of the pandemic. President Alberto Fernandez and the chief of staff Santiago Cafiero They received the providers in the last days and prepared a menu of options for the short and medium term. The leadership of the CGT, meanwhile, will go to the Instituto Patria, which defends the need for greater integration of the health system, a proposal that is viewed with distrust by trade unionists and by the owners of the prepaid, who fear an advance on a $ 800 billion cash.

The financial situation of the private system is delicate, according to all its actors. The different links in the chain – the funders (prepaid and social works) and the providers (clinics, laboratories, emergency services, among others) – made it known that the deadline is February 1, when they must face the January salaries. They warn that, with increases suspended, without ATP or tax exemptions, the healthcare system is on the verge of collapse. All in the midst of the rising second wave of coronavirus.

After receiving Claudio Belocopitt, owner of Swiss Medical, which is also the head of the Private Health Union (UAS) -which groups together funders and providers-, the President and the Government turned their attention to the latter.

On January 7, Fernández and Cafiero received the leadership of the Argentine Federation of Health Providers (FAPS) and promised to convene “a working table.”

With that perspective, last Tuesday, the FAPS representatives, Mario Lugones and Jose Sanchez, they interviewed Cafiero; the Ministers of Health, Ginés González García; Job, Claudio Moroni; the superintendent of health services, Eugenio Zanarini; and the deputy chief of staff Cecilia Todesca. There, concrete measures were evaluated to alleviate the sector, after the Government canceled tools in that direction on December 31 to reduce the deficit in line with the IMF’s claim.

According to those close to several of the participants, it is almost a fact that the President will restore the decree 300/2020 through which he reduced and / or eliminated taxes for the Health sectors, such as Employer contributions and aliquots of bank credits and debits.

After discontinuing the ATP, through which the State took charge of half the salary of the employees of the companies, the Ministry of Labor would include the Health companies that request it in the productive recovery program REPRO II, which finances a part of salaries.

The funders point out that this tool would leave out many companies in the sector. The providers, on the other hand, maintain that it incorporates others, such as ambulances, that were outside the ATP Salud regime.

Providers also demand mechanisms to fix automatic increases that do not affect “the pocket of the people” -as the President claims- in an inflationary framework. Imagine that if the state PAMI -one of the main contractors and funders- increases its resources if pensions grow, a direct amount should go directly to companies in the sector.

From the UAS they let it be known that they sent to the “highest level of the Government” a folder with proposals to work on expenditures. They demand, for the medium term, to work on the VAT refund accessed by private schools and the reduction of gross income in the provinces. For now they prefer to silence a battery of immediate proposals. He President would welcome Belocopitt again in the coming days. Lenders and funders agree that Fernández will sign a decree in the coming days.

“We’re evaluating measures to be able to accompany the sector given its importance in the context of the pandemic. We do not have definitions, but there are several measures under analysis. If we are thinking of helping them, it is because they deserve it, “acknowledged officials who participated in the negotiations.

The tension during the last weeks was underground, after it erupted when the President canceled on December 30, a resolution published hours before in the Official Gazette, which authorized a increase for prepayments of 7 percent from February and suggested an increase of the same amount for providers. In the Government they want to prevent inflation keep climbing in the middle of the election year.

At the UAS they speak of a 54 percent mismatch – due to the lack of increases and dollarized inputs – and they believe that Kirchnerism wants the State to absorb the infrastructure and private patients, as happened with the AFJP and ANSES. The President assured them that this would not happen, but failed to reassure them. Much less, with its subsequent criticism in the media.

The position of the CGT

The CGT planted flag on Monday after a summit of its directive committee and through an official statement. “Inalienable rights such as health must be defended without political parties so that each citizen can continue to access a system that is a model in the world in a timely manner,” they said.

Antonio Caló, the UOM leader was the toughest. Trade unionists they had already claimed before the President increases in contributions from 9 to 11 percent for social and monotax projects. The State helped them with transfers in 2020 for $ 3.0 billion to plug the hole.

The funders of the health system -the union and prepaid social works, in particular- They do not believe that the vice president’s wish is other than to advance on the private sector. “We have to go to an integrated national health system between public, private and social works that optimizes resources. The pandemic gave us the opportunity to reformulate the health system in record time, but it is necessary to make a different effort ”, the vice president had said on December 18 at the ceremony of the Frente de Todos in La Plata.

In Kirchnerism, they took note of the suspicion of the CGT, an ally of the ruling party. As announced by Ámbito Financiero, the Buenos Aires Vice Minister of Health Nicolas Kreplak He summoned the trade unionists to the Instituto Patria to explain the scope of the reform he envisions and whose guidelines he allowed to transcend in some internal documents that were circulated. In Christianity they affirm that no one thinks of staying with the prepaid or with the social works, but optimize use. “The trade unionists will be able to continue washing in peace,” provoked an official.

Distrust and contempt is mutual. Kreplak insisted this Saturday on the need for reform. “A reform of the health system is important. I do not know if the moment is now, but we cannot delay it any longer (…) All of us who are working in the health system know that a reform must be carried out. The discussion is how We do it (…) The reform has to be with all the actors, ”he told AM 750.

The Buenos Aires vice minister and his superior, Daniel Gollan, they also welcomed the providers last week. In the City and in the opposition, for now, they remain outside the negotiations. All the protagonists recognize that the problems are dragging. Since 2002, the country has been in a health emergency. The actors are almost always the same: trade unionists, businessmen and officials. In the DNU that declared the emergency of the system 19 years ago, in addition to the signature of the former president Eduardo Duhalde, there was that of the then and current Minister of Health, Ginés González García.

