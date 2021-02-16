The Catalan elections and their result, very favorable to the interests of the Government, represent, according to La Moncloa’s vision, the definitive consolidation of the legislature. There are no temptations to seize the moment for an electoral advance. On the contrary, it is intended to take advantage of an unusual space in which two years without elections are expected – Andalusian women should arrive at the end of 2022 – to consolidate the coalition and above all to finish a complex negotiation with ERC that includes pardons, reform of the Penal Code , roundtable for dialogue and reform of regional financing. After the tension of the formation of the Government, which in La Moncloa they believe that it will be with Junts – although they do not rule out surprises -, the time will come to negotiate.

The government has installed the most optimistic vision possible of the electoral result of the Catalan women on Sunday. Not even the fact that the independence movement has been strengthened, touching 52% of the votes, manages to tarnish some numbers that for La Moncloa, the true promoter of the Illa operation, they are of resounding success. The real goal was never for the Minister of Health to become president of the Generalitat, because that was always unfeasible, but it did become the great benchmark for the alternative to independence, and that has more than been achieved, returning the PSC to the front line and with the capacity to contest that presidency in the future.

Miquel Iceta, Illa’s political father and a key man in the entire operation, who has always been in great harmony with Pedro Sánchez, made it clear by pointing out that the question now is when it will be president the PSC candidate. It seems clear that now it is practically impossible because the independence movement will not support it, but Illa and the PSC are in a starting position to try again in a few years and have left behind the hell of seeing how Ciudadanos doubled their votes. The Socialists also recover positions in a historic barn and see how the PP remains in the bones in Catalonia, which makes it much more difficult for Pablo Casado to reach La Moncloa. In Catalonia 49 of the 350 seats in Congress are distributed, and it is very difficult to win in all of Spain being residual in this key community.

That is the greatest success, returning the PSC to the first division of Catalan politics, but the second is to ensure that Junts and Carles Puigdemont, with whom La Moncloa has practically no dialogue, have lost hegemony even by a few votes. of the independence movement.

The Government has been in very close contact with ERC since Sánchez arrived in La Moncloa with a vote of no confidence supported by the Republicans. There have been many tensions and even ruptures, such as the one that led to the 2019 electoral call after ERC and PDeCAT knocked down the Budgets, but the bridges have never been broken. Sánchez speaks directly with Pere Aragonés, who has many numbers to be the new president, and there are many contacts below at all levels.

The table of three and three (in which Illa himself is) that negotiated the investiture and the dialogue table is even kept alive. The Government is prepared for ERC to return to this permanent negotiation as soon as it manages to form an executive. Now there will be weeks of tension and the Republican leaders have very harsh words with the Socialists to justify that they will agree with Junts, but in La Moncloa and the PSOE they assume that at some point ERC and the Socialists will return to the negotiating table. They will not make a government together in Catalonia, but there is a lot of space for political negotiation, say the members of the Executive and the PSOE consulted. The most important thing for them is that ERC’s option to negotiate with the PSOE has not suffered a defeat at the polls, although it has not had a landslide victory over Junts, its great rival. There is a basis for the republican leaders who bet to negotiate with the PSOE to win the battle in the coming weeks, they believe both in La Moncloa and in the headquarters of the Socialists.

The other great element that gives rise to the socialists to consider a great result on Sunday is that Unidos Podemos has resisted, and even has options to try to be part of the Executive, and the debacle of Ciudadanos and the PP has opened an environment of enormous tension on the right that guarantees a weakness of the opposition that benefits the Government. Therefore, the Executive is preparing for a few weeks of calm in which it can prepare for a complex negotiation with ERC that will continue to consolidate the legislature.