The 2.1 million households where couples currently file their income tax return jointly must prepare for a tax increase as the Government plans eliminate the tax reduction for joint personal income tax. This is detailed, according to El País, in the Recovery Plan that the Executive sent to Brussels last Friday and that aims to promote the incorporation of women into work and “end gender inequality.”

This measure, whose cost to the State amounts to about 1,000 million euros per year, currently benefits 4.2 million people, or what is the same, 2.1 million households. As defended by the Plan, in an analysis of gender equality aspects, “a modern tax system should not serve exclusively to procure income that finances public spending, but must directly contribute to enhancing the impact of public policies, serving as catalyst to achieve transformations in areas such as gender equality, attention to disability, conservation of the environment or protection of health ”. “There is considerable consensus that this measure discourages the entry of women into the labor market,” indicates the Ministry of Finance.

Currently, the reduction by joint taxation of personal income tax depends on the type of family unit in question, but the tax base is reduced by up to 3,400 euros per year in the case of joint declarations of family units made up of both spouses not legally separated and, if any, the minor children living together.

In joint declarations of single-parent family units, that is, those formed, in cases of legal separation or when there is no marital bond, by the father or the mother and all the minor or adult children legally incapacitated subject to extended parental authority or rehabilitated living with one or the other, the tax base will be reduced by 2,150 euros per year.

In this case, this reduction will not be applied when the taxpayer lives with the father or mother of any of the children who are part of their family unit. And the reduction that comes from those mentioned will be applied, first, to the general tax base, without it being negative as a consequence of such reduction. The remainder, if any, will reduce the tax base of savings, which may not be negative either.

The Ministry of Finance recognizes that it is a measure that the Executive plans in the long term, that there are no specific dates of application but, once included in the Recovery Plan, it is a commitment to the European Commission.

The calculations of the Fiscal Authority



Last year the Tax Authority (Airef) prepared a report on the tax benefits of the Spanish tax system in which it precisely reviewed the advantages and disadvantages of this reduction in personal income tax. And he estimates that the cost to the public coffers of this initiative amounts to 2,293 million, and the beneficiaries are 4.2 million people, 2.1 million households, 18% of taxpayers and 17% of families.

In this report, the independent body argued that the tax benefit of this measure is distributed evenly and does not alter inequality.

Criticisms of the opposition



After hearing the news, the opposition has not been slow to criticize this measure. The first has been the Popular Party, which on Sunday accused President Pedro Sánchez of “suffocating again” the measured classes with “a disguised tax increase” by eliminating joint personal income tax. After ensuring that Spaniards deserve a government that “tells the truth,” he stressed two days before the Madrid elections that from that day on, “Sánchez will have one foot out of Moncloa.”

“This is how we Spaniards support the payroll of their macro government and court of advisers with our salary,” emphasized the spokesperson for the Popular Group in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, in a message on her official Twitter account, to add that the PP of Pablo Casado “lowers taxes.”