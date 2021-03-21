The National Government does not admit it completely or explicitly, but the most important political and technical authorities are convinced that the country will suffer a new wave of Covid-19 infections that will be very complex to face from the sanitary point of view.

The stage is delicate say sources from the Cabinet and Quinta de Olivos, and they explain that the new strains of the mutated pandemic virus caused collapses or saturation in hospitals in Paraguay, Chile, and generates thousands of deaths a day in Brazil.

The same situation, it is analyzed, could be replicated in Argentina in a few more weeks. Vaccines are in short supply and will be finished soonDespite the fact that the Casa Rosada hopes to be able to announce the arrival of several million doses from different laboratories around the world that have already been negotiated but still have no official arrival date.

One year after the announcement of the mandatory confinement, and after a historic economic crisis, the Presidency is aware that it will be in compliance impossible to isolate a society that would no longer tolerate new mandatory confinements. The new strategy to face the perhaps stronger outbreak of coronavirus consists of seeking consensus with the governors so that together with President Alberto Fernández they are adopted new restrictive measures to try to avoid transmission of Covid-19 from neighboring countries and from other nations on other continents that, with effective vaccination plans and diverse massiveness, still suffer a rise of thousands of new patients and deaths.

Official sources assured Clarion that a new Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) which will include limitations that will seek to “shield” citizens as much as possible from the virulent return of Covid-19. These are restrictions that have already been agreed by the President and the heads of the provinces, although many of them raised doubts and difficulties in each of their districts due to the actions promoted by the Casa Rosada. The most unruly or angry governors with the Government are both ruling party and the Formoseño Gildo Insfran, and opponents, like Rodolfo Suarez, from Mendoza.

According to officials who work on this new problem, the new DNU of the pandemic is now in circulation by different ministries for analysis, before publication in the Official Gazette. It will be released in the coming days, if nothing changes, a measure that is taken for granted in the seat of Government and among the governors.

The sources consulted by Clarion who are working on this new scenario advanced what the restrictions will be for now confirmed among several others that include more “hard” to “soft” variables. The spirit that governs these ads is that none of the restrictions will affect the economy.

The Government agreed with the governors that flights will be restricted as much as possible to Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, and other countries in the world that suffer new waves of Covid-19, such as France, or Italy.

The director of the World Health Organization, Adhanom Gebreyesus, affirmed on March 12 that “unless serious measures are taken, the upward trend that now floods the health system” in Brazil will end up exceeding “its capacity and will cause more deaths.” And he added that the overflow “will affect health care providers. neighboring countries “.

The President agreed with the governors, with whom he held a meeting via Zoom last Friday, and which will be repeated tomorrow, that the closure of the borders will be extreme that already exists for the land passage of Argentine and foreign citizens.

Another of the measures to be implemented will be the inclusion as “essential personnel” of customs and immigration officials who work at national borders. That is why a vaccination will also be scheduled that will have these state employees as a priority. The state order is that the controls on trucks that transport materials for export or import trade must be absolutely rigorous.

The Casa Rosada officials most involved in this new anti-Covid-19 plan say that the entry of at least was detected seven thousand Argentines who arrived in recent days from Brazil.

The Ministry of Health of the Nation is concerned about the arrival, at least four weeks ago, of the so-called strain of coronavirus from Manaus, the Brazilian city from which this new mutation of the virus with the highest contagion spread.

The new restrictions will include the obligation for Argentines who have traveled abroad and return to the country to pay a PCR test to find out if they return from their destinations infected with coronavirus. In addition, the way in which they must isolate themselves by state obligation will be sought.

For now, the Casa Rosada rules out restricting circulation between provinces or between cities in the same national district. For now means that: for now. Any measure could be discarded or implemented if infections in Argentina begin to rise exponentially.

President Alberto Fernández agreed that these measures, and others, will be taken in a virtual meeting with the Peronist governors and the opposition in which there was no lack of dialectical clashes and anger expressed from one side and the other.

The President also assured the governors that ANMAT is preparing to allow those over 60 years of age to apply the Chinese vaccine of Sinopharm. The Government purchased three million doses from that eastern laboratory. It has not yet been confirmed when they will arrive in the country, but the Government ensures that this will happen in the next two weeks.

The request for more vaccines was unanimous from all the governors to the President.

Most of the governors assured that, at most, in the next three days they would run out of vaccines to apply in their districts.

That is why the 330 thousand doses of Sputnik V that landed in Ezeiza on a plane that arrived from Moscow last Friday would have already begun to be distributed yesterday.

At 2 am today another Aerolineas Argentinas plane was scheduled to fly back to Russia to bring, they are waiting at the Casa Rosada, half a million more vaccines. They are few.

He was the president of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales placeholder image, which asked that customs and immigration personnel be included among “essential” so that they can be vaccinated.

The governor of Misiones, Oscar Herrera Ahuad, He said that his greatest fear is that patients with Covid-19 from Brazil cross the border to be treated in Argentine hospitals.

The only one who expressed with some firmness that he kept the borders open with Chile was Suárez from Mendoza. The President disliked that position.

However, nothing could be compared to the clash of fights between the governor of Formosa, Gildo Insfrán, and the President.

That province became the state lockdown emblem more discretionary and irregular. Insfrán was denounced for human rights violations due to his police controls to isolate the sick and healthy, even appealing to repression and jail against those who demanded greater freedoms, among other breaches of democratic guarantees that obtained judicial decisions against, both federal judges and the Supreme Court, which Insfrán ignored.

When Fernández asked the governors to control the borders with neighboring countries, Insfrán said, spicy and brave: “We have problems with the dry border with Paraguay. We are doing everything to control it. But the national media come and attack us. And you, Alberto, did not defend us “, She complained.

The President got annoyed: “Gildo, you have to watch the interviews I gave where I spoke about Formosa.” In those reports, Fernández partially defended the management of Insfrán, but also criticized, albeit with nuances, the traffic bans that affected the people of Formosa and those who want to enter and leave that district.

“The deputies of Juntos por el Cambio who came to Formosa have immunity from movement because they are deputies, but not health immunity,” Insfrán added, alluding to the opposition legislators who visited his province to make visible the restrictions imposed by him. Insfrán insisted angrily: “Alberto, we are Peronists, we Peronists wash dirty clothes at home. We will talk about it personally.” That same afternoon, Insfrán visited the Casa Rosada in person. He had a meeting with the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo De Pedro. Fernández was not there. He works in Olivos.

The pandemic not only did not go away, nor did it subside, but the Government hopes that it will progress, perhaps even more severely than it already has.

Politics, from the ruling party and the opposition, do not fully agree on how to combat the virus that is spreading through the air. So simple and so complex.