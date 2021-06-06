The Russian government is closely monitoring food export restrictions to avoid further price increases. This was stated by the Minister of Economic Development of the country Maxim Reshetnikov in an interview with the Financial Times.

Reshetnikov stressed that the authorities are ready to protect the domestic market, but are discussing various measures and options to support food exports and the domestic market.

The minister also noted that flexible export duties on grain have been operating since June 2.

Earlier, the State Duma assessed the consequences of the ban on the export of buckwheat. Because of this, a shortage of the product is not expected, and prices for this cereal will also not rise, said Andrei Andreichenko, a member of the State Duma Committee on Agrarian Issues. “It’s okay, there will be no deficit, everything is fine globally. This does not mean that you have to run to shops and buy buckwheat, this is a temporary measure, plus there is a whole range of measures to support agriculture, prices should not rise, ”he said.