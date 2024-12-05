The 19th follow-up meeting of the Alcoa plant in Cervo (Lugo) suffers a setback again after the Committee received a statement from the Central Government in which it stated that it was postponing the meeting scheduled in Madrid on the 9th and “that it is already six months late “, stand out from the committee. Representatives of companies, workers and administrations were summoned to the meeting.

In the statement, Industry specifies that “given the importance of the issues to be discussed,” it will inform the committee of “the new date as soon as possible,” it says. Precisely, this Friday the committee had sent an email in which it affirmed the agreement with the Galician Parliament on which it is based the study of legal actions “due to Alcoa’s failure to comply with the viability plan,” they criticize.

The committee recalled that the president of the Xunta, Alfonso Ruedahad “committed to attending, to give it the highest institutional status, taking into account its importance,” in reference to Monday’s meeting.

He also specified that he had sent another email to the Ministry of Industry this Thursday “to ensure the presence of one of the ministers involved”, the Minister of Industry, Jordi Hereu, or the vice president and minister of Ecological Transition, Sara Aagesen.

Last Saturday, the Alcoa committee resumed the mobilizations, with a cut on the A-8 in Ribadeo (Lugo), understanding that the viability agreement is being breached. All this after Alcoa reached a principle of agreement with Ignis Eqt for the latter to invest 25 million in the San Cibrao complex.

Tank restart

The entry of Ignis Eqt means a 25% contribution in an investment of 75 million by the American multinational aluminum company, for a total of 100 million between them. Another key meeting was held on November 6 between the committee and Alcoa in A Mariña.

During the same, the company confirmed that it will provide 100 million additional to that 100 million cash flow. The continuity of the refinery’s production was also guaranteed, in addition to a startup of at least 75% of the vats in 2025.