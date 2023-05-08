The Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations is studying hardening the system by which it grants golden visa, as the golden visas are popularly known, which grant residence permits in exchange for notable economic investments. The objective is to raise the bar for the system by which residence permits are granted to foreigners who invest more than 500,000 euros in a home in Spain. This is confirmed by sources from the ministry headed by José Luis Escrivá, and confirmed by sources from Más País, the party led by Íñigo Errejón, which is negotiating this measure with Social Security and Inclusion.

The golden visa They are an instrument approved by the Government of Mariano Rajoy (PP) in 2013 through the Entrepreneurs Law, at a time when the real estate sector was languishing due to the bursting of the brick bubble, and foreign investment was stampeding away due to the sovereign debt crisis that precipitated the Spanish bank bailout more than 10 years ago. The European Commission asked EU partners to stop granting them a few months ago. Ireland and Portugal have recently taken restrictive measures.

In Spain, the norm allows foreigners who carry out a real estate investment of at least 500,000 euros in Spain without counting charges or mortgages to obtain a residence permit for a period of three years, extendable for another two. The mechanism is also applied to investments of more than one million euros in deposits or shares of Spanish capital companies, or more than two million in government bonds. This residence permit is available to highly qualified professionals and is provided, in turn, for cases of family reunification.

The use of the residential investment assumption concentrates more than 94% of the authorizations granted to foreign fortunes. In recent years, this route has accelerated compared to other financial or corporate investment options, which have remained practically unused.

Spain granted 2,462 residence permits in 2022 to investors who bought properties for more than half a million, which represented an increase of almost 60% over the previous year. Investors who used other channels, such as the purchase of public debt, investment in companies or deposits of more than one million euros, barely added a few dozen permits. Last year, only six foreigners obtained residence permits for investing in Spanish public debt.

Since the golden visa are in force, 11,464 individual authorizations have been granted. To these should be added another 19,805 authorizations for family reunification. In total, residence permits have been granted to 31,000 people, 94% of the cases with the purchase of housing as the origin.

Sources familiar with the Social Security analysis consider that the limit of 500,000 euros in a real estate investment to obtain a residence permit is now insufficient, especially in large capitals, where a home of that amount can no longer be considered as property. luxury. For this reason, they believe that this residential investment mechanism has become obsolete.

Along with the negotiations it is holding with Más País, Social Security is holding talks with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Transport to define the new scheme for these visas. A spokesman for the Ministry of Economy admits that they are willing to address the matter, but insists that the issue is still green.

View of a block of flats under construction in Calle San Epifanio in the Imperial neighborhood of Madrid, near the old Vicente Calderón stadium. MARSHAL (EFE)

housing pressure

Sources familiar with the negotiations explain that this instrument that encourages the purchase of housing in the hands of foreign fortunes would be increasing the pressure on the real estate market, especially if the current situation of tension is taken into account, characterized by the shortage of built-in housing. new in the big capitals and the tensions in the rental market.

The Government has not yet decided which way it will use to limit the golden visa for residential investment. Consider two options: on the one hand, bring investment in homes closer to the limits of other financial investments, of at least one million euros. And, on the other, abolish residence permits in exchange for residential investment. The Executive intends to redirect these real estate investments to others that are more productive, such as taking company shares, among others.

He argues that the possibility of obtaining residence authorization as a real estate investor with a lower amount of investment than in the rest of the figures (purchase of public debt, deposit of more than one million…) discourages other more productive investments, such as related to business projects or social participations.

The measure, which is still under study, is not new. The Más País parliamentary group presented a bill in February to eliminate gold visas. Íñigo Errejón, spokesman for this formation, justified the initiative because he considers that these credentials encourage speculation in the real estate market. Errejón maintains that these permits do not benefit the national economy and expel the local population, generating a very negative effect on the market. Más País assures that this situation “is shooting up prices and expelling residents from their neighborhoods.”

The initiative did not have enough support, but the political formation returned to the charge and presented an amendment to the Housing Law. The initiative did not go ahead either due to a parliamentary issue, the Housing law was already closed and those responsible preferred not to open a negotiation that had been very complicated, according to Más País and corroborate the Ministry of Transport, which is also aware of the talks. “Everything is open and we are going to explore legal avenues for it,” say sources from Más País, who emphasize that the relationship with Escrivá is direct and fluid.

In decline in other countries

In recent months, Portugal, Ireland, Greece and Malta have eliminated or tightened the way to grant residence permits or golden visa to foreign millionaires who make a real estate investment.

In 2022, the European Commission asked member states to stop selling citizenship to wealthier investors. He called on countries to check if people sanctioned because of the war had a golden passport. The European Parliament has repeatedly expressed its enormous concern at the lack of adequate control mechanisms to grant these residence visas for investors, allowing the entry of people and their families with capital of dubious origin and without carrying out a rigorous investigation on the origin of the funds, explained in an article in EL PAÍS Manuel Villoria Mendieta and David Martínez, both directors of Transparency International. “The risks of money laundering and allowing criminals to enter Spain are enormously high,” they warned.

The truth is that since the outbreak of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, these residence permits are being extended. The College of Registrars calculates that close to a thousand Russian citizens have obtained a residence permit in Spain for the purchase of real estate.

Portugal is one of the countries that has acted faster and more forcefully. In April he finished with the golden visas. Its system was created in 2012 in a scheme similar to the one that Spain would later adopt.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

Five Days agenda The most important economic appointments of the day, with the keys and the context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR MAIL