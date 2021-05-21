Two workers at a fish stand in Mercamadrid. VICTOR SAINZ

The extension of aid for the self-employed has run into a last-minute stumbling block, just 10 days after the expiration of the term for its renewal. At the last meeting, held on Wednesday, the Government asked the representatives of the self-employed workers the tightening of some conditions to qualify for these subsidies created as a result of the pandemic. The idea is to increase the demand for a drop in income in the two previous quarters, which would go from 50% to 75%, to access the benefit for cessation of activity compatible with work. This change has further strained the negotiation.

The waters were already lowering riots between the Government and the self-employed after the announcement of the new 13-tranche real-income contribution system presented by the Ministry of Social Security last week. Now, the organizations of self-employed workers consider “disconcerting” the proposal to extend the aid to which this newspaper has had access.

“Now that thanks to the vaccination process and the lifting of mobility restrictions, the economic situation is going to go up little by little, access to these aid is difficult, which for many self-employed people are still vital,” says a source familiar with the details. of the negotiation. “It makes no sense to leave out a large part of the self-employed in the coming months, when they have been holding out for so long,” he adds.

The extension until September 30 – along with the extension of the ERTE – of the period of access to these aid is consolidated. But the specific aspects of each of the four benefits (for total suspension of activity, for cessation of activity compatible with work, for seasonal freelancers and the extraordinary) are those that generate discrepancies.

The biggest differences are those that have to do with those self-employed who have seen their activity limited and make their work compatible with help. According to the new plan of the department headed by José Luis Escrivá, to access public funds they must demonstrate losses of 75% of their returns during the second and third quarters of 2021 compared to those obtained in the second half of 2019. In addition, the claimant should not have exhausted the periods generated, that is, they will stop receiving the benefit once the period corresponding to the contributions made has ended. What was received during this time is known as “the unemployment of the self-employed.”

With the current rule, those for whom that period has already concluded – something that can happen to a large majority of the more than three million self-employed workers who have been in this situation since the beginning of the pandemic – can apply for the benefit. extraordinary. However, in the new design of Social Security this help disappears. Instead, a quota exemption period is established for four months.

The Government’s proposal does not introduce changes in the other two types of aid. Those self-employed who have their activity suspended as a result of a resolution will continue to receive 50% of the minimum contribution base (about 472.2 euros per month). And seasonal freelancers will keep their benefit, whose associated percentage of 70% is left intact.

Almost 10 billion

The Ministry of Social Security recalls that from March 2020 until now, some 9,700 million euros have been allocated to aid for the self-employed: 3,110 in exemptions and 6,610 in benefits. They also recall that last month there were 3,301,817 freelancers affiliated with Social Security, 9,112 more than before the pandemic. And that the transmission of these details “is also part of the negotiation.”

Despite the fact that only 10 days remain until the extension of the aid ends, all parties acknowledge that there is scope to reach an agreement. With no date yet for the next meeting, the self-employed organizations hope to set an appointment as soon as possible. The last meeting was chaired by the Secretary of State for Social Security and Pensions, Israel Arroyo, and was attended by Andrés Harto, general director of the General Social Security Treasury, and with the general director of Social Security Management, Borja Suarez.

From the Association of Autonomous Workers (ATA) they assure that with the current approach of the Executive, 90% of the more than 450,000 self-employed who receive them now would be left out of the aid. “These self-employed workers have already exhausted the tax period they have been enjoying, but not because of their fault, but because of the restrictions and limitations that have been decreed,” said Lorenzo Amor, president of ATA, after the last meeting.