The sustainability factor that the Government of Mariano Rajoy had imposed in 2011, which adjusted pensions to life expectancy, will be repealed this year by the Executive in its law for the reform of pensions that it is negotiating with unions and employers. This is included in the draft of the preliminary draft of the new pension law that Social Security sent to the social agents this week, and to which it has had access Five days. In his replacement, the Government “will establish, within a period of 12 months, and after negotiation within the framework of social dialogue, an intergenerational equity mechanism that will operate from 2027”. “This new mechanism must be defined at the time of entry into force of this law,” says the text.

The agreement, which could be made official this week according to union sources and the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, will in turn contemplate a battery of measures, among which stand out the revaluation of pensions according to the CPI; a Extra bonus of two points, up to 4%, in the payment of the pension for each year that is delayed retirement, and a penalty for each month in advance the retirement that will go from 2.81% to 21%.

This package of measures, which would come into effect on January 1, is only the first of the two with which the Government plans to reform pensions. The Executive thus postpones for next year thorny issues such as the change in the calculation period of the years worked to adapt the system to the new reality of the labor market or the increase in the contribution bases and maximum pensions.

For now, the plan establishes that pensions will be revalued at the beginning of each year with the consumer price index (CPI) for the 12 months prior to December of the previous year. Should the CPI turn out negative, pensions would not be reduced, but would remain the same.

The plan includes penalizing early withdrawal and compensating for its delay

On the other hand, the increase to 4% (currently it is 2%) of the pension for each year that the worker delays his retirement, may be replaced by a single charge that will be determined by the amount of said pension and the time contributed. This will mean that a person with a retirement of 9,569 euros (683 euros per month) will be eligible for a premium of 4,786.27 euros. Those who have a pension of 37,567 euros (the maximum) and have contributed more than 44 and a half years, will be entitled to a full payment of 12,060.12 euros for each year that they decide to delay their retirement.

Another of the measures that the Executive will approve to achieve its objective of bringing the real retirement age closer to the effective one will be the implementation of penalties for early retirement. This will mean that for a person who has contributed less than 38 years and six months and who decides to advance his retirement by two years, his pension will be reduced by 21%. This penalty will be monthly, that is, it will increase for each month that retirement is advanced (a single month already represents a reduction of 3.26%). For those who have contributed for up to 41 years and five months, this reduction will range between 19% and 3.11%.

For those people who are forced to retire as a result of a dismissal, a system of penalties is established for anticipating up to four years at the legal retirement age, which will reduce the pension between 30% and 0.5%, in depending on the months in which the withdrawal is advanced and the time already quoted.

Finally, the new law establishes that the State will make an annual transfer to Social Security to help finance the pension system. The law also contemplates that, each year, the General State Budgets will determine which benefits will be financed with said payment made by the State.

In fact, one of the pillars of the reform being finalized by Minister José Luis Escrivá is to complete the separation of sources of financing, to refer the so-called “improper expenses” to the Treasury, which would allow ending the Social Security deficit in next three years (although the hole would be computed within the central Administration). With this measure, it is expected to prepare the accounts for the earthquake that will mean the retirement of the so-called baby boom generation, the effect of which will be sought to mitigate with the second package of reforms planned for 2022.