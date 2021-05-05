An Iberia plane. IBERIA / Europa Press

After the Madrid elections were held, the Government has finally published the details of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan that it has sent to Brussels. The document has around thirty “components”, that is, major reforms in different areas to which Spain has committed to the community authorities in exchange for receiving 140,000 million euros to combat the COVID crisis. One of those components, the number 28, It refers to the Adaptation of the tax system to the reality of the 21st century. In this, the Government assures that “it will be necessary to review the taxation of the air sector to act on emissions.” In other words, it plans to raise taxes on aviation to correct emissions from the sector, one of the most polluting.

The measure, in fact, was already prepared by the Ministry of Finance since before the pandemic. At the beginning of 2020, the department headed by María Jesús Montero had released a document for public consultation on “the establishment of a tax on the use of air transport”. In this document, it justified the measure by claiming that “greenhouse gas emissions produced by aviation have been growing steadily in recent years ”, and that forecasts point to an exponential increase if mitigation measures are not adopted. In the consultation, it alleged that emissions from international aviation would grow between 169% and 185% in 2040, and between 284% and 300% in 2050 compared to 2010 levels, according to a report by the Aviation Organization Civil International (ICAO). And he added: “Since aviation is one of the sectors in which these emissions are increasing the most, it is considered necessary to adopt the appropriate economic instruments to internalize the negative externalities arising from this mode of transport.”

Taxes on waste and energy

This component of the Plan emphasizes environmental taxation. “The increase in income derived from enhancing environmental taxation, in addition to contributing to incentivize more efficient behaviors, can also serve to limit the weight of other taxes, such as those that fall on work, which has been a traditional recommendation from both the European Commission as well as the OECD ”, indicates the document, adding that tax changes should not only have a collection objective, but also function as a“ catalyst to achieve transformations in areas such as gender equality, environmental conservation or protection of the Health”.

The Executive specifies that there are several areas in which it will be necessary to influence: “Specifically, regarding the taxation of energy products, it is considered that said instrument can be an important part of the economic incentives that direct a successful energy transition, promoting low greenhouse gas emissions and investments in energy saving ”. However, he warns, it is considered better not to act unilaterally, at a time when a review of the community framework is being considered in this regard.

It also proposes “to act in the matter of waste management and its prevention”. He argues that the generation of plastic packaging waste has been growing in recent years, and that it only decreased between 2008 and 2013 due to the drop in consumption caused by the financial crisis. “This shows the lack of effectiveness of prevention measures in this area (…). Consequently, it is considered appropriate to resort to economic instruments and, in particular, to taxes, ”the document states.

Review of tax benefits and new taxes

The Recovery Plan also includes other plans in the fiscal area. It states that there is “room” to increase collection in the medium term, already with “new taxes, in particular, digital and environmental taxation”, or “the expansion of tax bases”, eliminating or reducing tax benefits. And he adds that the Government “is determined” to bring the weight of its public revenue over GDP closer to the European average – 39% in Spain compared to 46% in the eurozone – “especially in environmental and digital figures and use these growths to adjust the structural deficit ”. This gap with neighboring countries has always been one of the main assets of the Treasury to justify tax increases, but the document does not specify what level it wants to reach. Spain does not collect less because it has lower taxes, but mainly because it has far fewer people working due to the high level of structural unemployment and a lower percentage of citizens incorporated into the labor market.

The Government also commits to Brussels to approve a profound tax reform in 2022. In February of that year, the committee of experts that has just been constituted must present its conclusions. The objective of this reform, according to the document, is “to make the Spanish tax system more equitable, progressive and fair”, and at the same time to deepen “in the design of a green tax system”, to incorporate the gender perspective and to promote public policies of interest generally, “as the protection of health”. Although it does not specify how it will approach the tax reform to collect more, the Executive does explain that “it is necessary to improve the collection and the efficiency of the tax system through the widening of the tax bases reduced by the numerous exemptions and deductions, and by analyzing in depth the current tax figures to adapt them to the economic environment ”.

Regarding the elimination of exemptions and discounts, he calculates that the holes in the Spanish tax system amount to “about 60,000 million euros (five points of GDP) and cover a wide spectrum of policies related to the promotion of employment, the provision of social services, the supplement to pensions, housing policy, the promotion of research, health, education, culture, access to essential goods and services, and the protection of strategic sectors and the environment ”. It is committed to the evaluation of 15 tax benefits between 2021 and 2023. “Each year an evaluation of five tax benefits of our tax system will be carried out,” he says.