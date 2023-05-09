The central government plans to build 1,274 of the 20,000 affordable rental homes that it has projected on Army land in the Region of Murcia. As revealed on Tuesday by the newspaper ‘El País’, Lorca, San Javier, Murcia and Cartagena are four of the towns in which the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda buys Defense land. The agreement will be signed this Tuesday.

The City of the Sun, with 862 homes, is the fifth Spanish town where more homes are expected to be built. San Javier is another of those that accumulates the most (342), while Murcia has 50 and Cartagena, 20, according to the breakdown published this Tuesday by this newspaper.

In total, the Region of Murcia is the fourth Community with the most homes planned by the Government, only behind Madrid, Catalonia and Castilla y Léon. However, they are all projected on non-finalist soil. That is to say, they are not prepared to build immediately and the start of the works will have to wait for various urban procedures.

This is one of Pedro Sánchez’s star measures to increase the number of homes at affordable prices, together with the mobilization of 50,000 Sareb homes. In this case, the Region of Murcia has almost 300 houses “ready” for social rental, according to the Ministry’s calculations.