The new maternity pension supplement is ready and the Government plans to approve it this Tuesday, according to sources in the negotiation. There are several novelties that are introduced with respect to the current regulations: the aid, a plus that is charged in the pension, will be recognized from the first child – and not from the second as established by the current regulation -, they can also request it parents and their amount will be fixed.

The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, had already assured a week ago that the negotiation with the social agents was at an advanced stage and that the drafting of the new supplement was “practically closed”. Then, he calculated that in a period of about 15 days he would receive the green light.

The modification of this aid comes after the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled in December 2019 that the current regulations are discriminatory for men, since only mothers are recognized ―recipients of any type of pension contributory, whether of retirement, widowhood or permanent disability – “for their demographic contribution to Social Security.” The ruling gave the reason to a father of two daughters who had requested the supplement in the pension, and since that sentence several Spanish courts began to recognize aid to other men. Now, the Government definitely opens the door for parents to collect it, as long as certain conditions are met.

Quotation gaps

The objective of this aid, in force since 2016 and approved by the Executive of Mariano Rajoy, was to compensate for the contribution gaps suffered by women after having children. “We have the problem, especially of women who, after having their first child and especially the second child, leave the labor market. We are about to correct this, ”Escrivá said last week. At the end of 2020, almost 800,000 women received the supplement.

Current regulations establish that only women who have had more than two children have access to the aid, the amount of which is a percentage of the pension that varies depending on the number of children: 5% for mothers with two children, 10% in the case of having three children and 15% from four. Now, the new complement will be recognized from the first child and its amount will be fixed. The final figure, according to advance sources of the social dialogue and waiting to know the final text, will be slightly more than 25 euros per descendant, and will be updated according to the revaluation of pensions.

The new wording provides that men can also access the incentive, although by default mothers will be recognized. Parents will have to expressly request it and prove that they have suffered a decrease in their contribution base after the birth or adoption of the child. In the event that both parents concur to the aid, and in the case of same-sex couples, the parent with the lowest pension will be entitled to the incentive.

This supplement will be borne by the General State Budgets, and not by Social Security, as it is considered an equality policy that tries to correct an imbalance that has its origin in the labor market. Women who are charging the old supplement may request to switch to the new system if it is more beneficial, sources clarify the negotiation, while those who are harmed by the new model may stay with the old one. The idea is that this bonus disappears when the average gender gap in pensions is less than 5%. An ambitious goal that, according to the sources consulted, cannot be achieved only with the improvement of this complement.