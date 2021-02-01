Several health workers of a mobile ICU of SUMMA 112 make notes during their work day last Friday in Madrid. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

After the unions have been demanding, since the beginning of the pandemic, recognition as an occupational disease of covid-19 for health workers, the Government plans to approve this proposal this Tuesday in the Council of Ministers, as advanced by the SER string. This variation will occur after on December 22, the Health Commission and the Congress of Deputies approved a non-law proposal (PRL) with which it urged the Government to modify its current consideration of professional contingency derived from work accident to that of occupational disease.

With this change, all those health professionals who have contracted the disease during the performance of their duties at some point in the pandemic and who subsequently suffer from a disease derived from the coronavirus at any time in their life will have their leave covered by Social Security. Under the current consideration of professional contingency of work accident, this loss would only be covered during the five years after the contagion.

The Independent Trade Union and Officials Central (CSIF) have been denouncing this situation since the first months of the pandemic, and last April they formally requested the Government to carry out this modification. “At present, this contagion is considered an occupational accident, of course, provided that the worker shows that he has contracted it at his job. This interpretation in most cases harms workers. If it were recognized as an occupational disease, economic protection would be guaranteed for all purposes ”, indicated the union at that time.

Concep Cañadasll Salvia, from the Plural Parliamentary Group, was in charge of defending the PRL, which has finally been decisive in the implementation of the change. “We do not know the consequences that having suffered from covid-19 may cause and we believe that, once and for all, it must be understood that health professionals who have been on the front line should have coverage for occupational disease because it means they have a coverage throughout life ”, explained the deputy on December 22.

