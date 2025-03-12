The Government plans to approve within one month or a month and a half a Royal Decree not of the law with which it intends to set the minimum standards of the reception system of minors guarded at the level of the whole country, after this week a social educator was allegedly murdered in Badajoz by three minors who were in a floor of compliance with judicial measures.

This was confirmed by sources from the Ministry of Childhood, noting that next week the draft will be ready and the objective is to initiate the process within the government within two weeks. Therefore, they estimated that this document is expected to be taken to the Council of Ministers within a month or a month and a half.

On this, they commented that they have been working with unions, social entities and associations of extined young people who deal with these services. In relation to what happened in Badajoz, they pointed out that it is the “most extreme” expression and reflects the need for this to “standardize.”

Therefore, the objective of this decree, continued, is to set minimum standards to raise the quality of the reception system. For example, shield conditions for minors and workers and define protocols. They emphasized that it will establish a minimum standard that guarantees rights of workers and minors.









In this sense, they declared that there are currently 17 reception models, that is, each autonomous community has its own, and the Ministry of Childhood and Youth considers that it is necessary to “set” a minimum standard. They explained that an inspection protocol will be set, since the inspection is now in the hands of region.

Sanctioning mechanism

They clarified that what the Government intends with this decree is that the communities have to pass the information from the inspections to the ministry directed by Sira Rego. In turn, they stressed that the idea is that there is a sanctioning mechanism, but that this issue is still being finalized.

In addition, the idea is to also set infrastructure standards, number of children per center, type of accommodation, proposal for the ratio of places, etc. Likewise, a formative and accompaniment itinerary in adult life to minors will also be established. For the government, the “ideal” would be a model in which the centers exist, that everything was “familiar.”