The Vice President of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño. © Luis Sevillano / El Pais / EL PAÍS

The Government finalizes the formulas to alleviate the excess of corporate debt generated by the pandemic. He is currently working on how to do it in an automated way. The idea is to filter a lot to help only viable companies with an over-indebtedness problem, government sources admit. One possibility that is being considered is to forgive a part of the 70% or 80% that the State has endorsed in the so-called ICO credits. But another option that is also on the table is that there is a reduction to these loans and that the bank assumes the loss that corresponds to the non-guaranteed part. It is not yet decided, these sources point out. The entities and the Bank of Spain reject this initiative.

With the take away from entities, a political signal would be sent that it helps companies and not banks. In addition, the European framework for State aid does not allow entities to benefit from aid, explain sources from the Executive.

According to calculations by the European Commission, Spain is one of the countries most exposed to business bankruptcies due to the fact that its economy has fallen further and the structure of its productive fabric, with more SMEs and tourism. Although the increase in corporate debt has not been very high, it is highly concentrated in a few sectors that can generate a trail of losses after a year enduring only with the relief of ERTE.

The Executive is horrified that some companies can receive aid and then close, as has happened in other countries where direct subsidies have been provided. And the best way to avoid this is to focus the aid on reducing debt among those who have taken an ICO loan, since it is understood that these companies have contracted it with the intention of continuing with their activity.

Under the guarantees of the ICO some 118,000 million have been granted. Assuming that 30% had problems and a 20% deduction was applied, the cost would be around 7,000 million, of which about 5,000 would increase public debt and another 2,000 would be accommodated by the banks. Speculation with these figures makes the hair stand on end in the banking sector. The Bank of Spain is also opposed.

Criticism from the financial sector is fierce. They argue that this is not the time to use moral hazard when the debate in the United States turns on whether or not to go overboard with stimuli, or when in France and Germany they do not skimp on direct aid, thus leaving indirectly much more strengthened your banking. “It is the opposite line to what is done in Europe. The rest of the countries seek to preserve financial health and avoid a banking crisis. Nobody in the world is talking about this formula ”, alleges a financial source. And he adds that entities have already pitched in when they financed vulnerable sectors with part of the risk.

Another source from the banking sector points out that this formula would constitute a direct blow to the results of a bank that has suffered a great adjustment and that is among the worst capitalized in Europe. And it would happen without there being a community framework in which more countries are doing the same, he stresses.

But it is also easy to do the numbers on how much the bank is benefiting from ICO loans. With some 118,000 million granted at 2% interest, he is earning about 2,500 million, to which is added what he gets for what the ECB pays when financing them with negative rates. In total, about 3,000 million euros.

In addition, while companies have borrowed about 50,000 million, the credit provided with ICOs exceeds 100,000 million. From what can be deduced that the bank has concentrated refinancing of the most vulnerable sectors in ICO loans, transferring the risk from the accounts of the entities to the State. The ICO itself estimates refinancing at almost 25,000 million.

The removal from the ICO would be a novelty in a European context where the strategy is more aimed at direct aid. And the numbers show that these injections in Spain are short compared to the downturn in the economy. The loss of GDP exceeded 100,000 million last year. With the ERTE and the provision of freelancers, part of this blow was offset, by bearing almost 40,000 million labor costs. So the rest remains. Which can be seen in the debt of companies, which rose last year by about 50,000 million. The same Government expects sectors such as the hotel and catering industry to be 25% below their pre-pandemic activity this year. That is: another 30,000 million that would have to be added to the bill and of which a part will be rinsed with the ERTE. The aid therefore remains below the loss of turnover. Although in global terms the figure is manageable, the increase in debt has been strong in the affected sectors. 30% in the hospitality industry. And it has stopped growing, which could indicate that companies are lowering their arms or, even, that it is running late.

The parallels with 2008 are obvious. Then Vice President Pedro Solbes and Governor Miguel Ángel Fernández Ordóñez resisted recapitalizing the savings banks when other countries did so and Spain still had a triple A. In the end, by dragging its feet, the hole was addressed with the skyrocketing risk premium. The lesson is that you have to accelerate with help and give it when others do. This time the problem is highly concentrated in a few business sectors hit by restrictions but with the ability to generate a string of defaults that could even harm the financial system. ERTEs and ICOs were worth the initial setback. But as the pandemic lengthens, these solutions have fallen short. The governor of the Bank of Spain has been demanding more aid since June.

The problem of public debt

However, the economic vice president Nadia Calviño tries to prevent the public debt from reaching 120% of GDP. Thus it remains at a similar level to that of France, but the room for maneuver is also very limited. Despite the dominant discourse that little has been spent on aid, Spain is going to have an increase in the deficit as large or higher than the rest, according to the IMF figures. As the economy falls further, it has disbursed more in ERTE and unemployment and has lost more income. All of this eats up a good part of the fiscal effort. And for political reasons, the government is showing more generous with structural spending —see increases in pensions and civil servants—, and timid with temporary aid linked to the pandemic.

Participative loans are a solution for larger companies as is being done in France. But the Executive also looks to the communities to increase direct aid to the hotel industry, taking advantage of the abundant financing they have been given and European funds. The companies consulted maintain that the discounts would be insufficient for those that are at the limit.