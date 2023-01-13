Single allowance January 2023, for widows and widowers with even small children there is no money. Penalized

“Roofing problemAccording to some sources of the majority, this would be the reason why the Meloni government of the centre-right decided not to remedy the very serious discrimination against women single parent families regarding the single allowance, from which 30 euros per month have been deducted since October 2022 because the other parent is not working. Even if they are single mothers or, as in many cases, mothers widows or fathers widowers with even small boys and girls.

In short, for a million unfortunate families who in many cases have suffered the loss of one of their parents at a young age, the government Meloni of Fratelli d’Italia, Lega and Forza Italia is unable (or unwilling) to find the money to remedy what many MPs of majority talking with Affaritaliani.it in recent weeks they have defined an injustice and an absurd penalisation/discrimination.

The government takes away 1,440 euros from a widowed mother with 4 children. And she doesn’t care

