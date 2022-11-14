The Government is reluctant to say that, in addition to deleting from the Penal Code the main crime for which the leaders of the ‘procés’ were convicted, that of sedition, it is also willing to give in to Esquerra’s demand to lower the embezzlement penalties, the other figure that weighs on several of them, such as Oriol Junqueras, who despite the pardon faces a penalty of disqualification from public office until 2031. Arguably, however, he has already begun to pay the ground to give a step that, in addition to benefiting pro-independence politicians, could avoid the imprisonment of the former president of the Junta de Andalucía José Antonio Griñán by the ERE.

Defense Minister Margarita Robles, a judge by profession, defended this Monday that there is a “disproportion” in the current regulation of this type of crime. “The corrupt person who takes the money into his pocket is not the same thing,” she argued in an interview on Antena 3, “as the one who does not take it.” Neither Griñán, former leader of the Andalusian PSOE, nor the main leaders of the ‘procés’ were sentenced for enriching themselves with public money, but rather for unfair administration of it. And almost thirty high-ranking officials of the Generalitat are also accused of that, still pending a court ruling.

The crime of embezzlement was modified in 2015 within the reform of the Criminal Code promoted by the popular to, among other things, introduce permanent prison reviewable in the heat of cases such as Mariluz Cortés or Marta del Castillo. The Socialists voted against it precisely because of their opposition to this punishment, which they considered “punitive populism.” However, during the process they fought to toughen various articles referring to corruption and accused the PP of being “tough against the weak and weak against the corrupt.” Those were the times in which the ‘Gürtel case’ was being tried, for which, by the way, there were also charges from the PP convicted of embezzling not for their own profit but for another purpose, the irregular financing of the party.

The amendment that ERC has already announced that it intends to present to the text that the PSOE and Unidas Podemos registered last Friday would go, as they advanced from the formation, along the same path pointed out by Robles, who went so far as to affirm that the regulation in force “is not fair.” The Socialists allege that this issue has not been negotiated with the Republicans and that we will have to wait for the drafting of the proposal before deciding. But what, of course, there is no starting point. Rather the contrary, there is an open door.

In line with what Sánchez himself stated on Sunday in ‘La Vanguardia’, the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, admitted in the SER that the matter “can be raised” during a procedure. A procedure that, in addition, will be done expressly. Not in vain, the intention of the PSOE – and for this it was decided this Monday to convene the second Board of Spokesmen of the week this Friday – is that the debate to be taken into consideration can be held next week.

«In the PSOE we are clear that the policy of building coexistence in Catalonia is good for everyone. An unbearable tension is inherited and with Pedro Sánchez brave measures are taken for the reunion. in these decisions. as happened with the pardons, some may have doubts. But over time they see that it has been positive », he wielded.

“It would be the high”



The PP warned the Executive this Monday that also including in the processing of the bill in Congress a reform of the crime of embezzlement “would already be the last straw,” Alberto Núñez Feijóo acknowledged before the party leadership and its territorial leaders. The popular ones are convinced that it is a government maneuver to avoid having to approve a pardon for Griñán in the Council of Ministers. “If the convicts of the ERE can also be saved from that carambola, it will be good for Sánchez, because that way he will not have to decide to pardon them who point to the Andalusian PP. “They launched the trial balloon on the possible pardon for weeks and saw that it was coming against it,” they ratify in Genoa.

THE KEY: Disproportion.

The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, alleges that the current regulation “is not fair”

In his speech before the National Executive Committee, Feijóo reproached the president for now threatening the embezzlement reform and stressed the “irresponsibility” he is committing with the repeal of the crime of sedition and changing it for a crime of aggravated public disorder, with a substantial reduction in sentences. An initiative, the Galician leader assured, that is not shared by the majority of citizens or many socialist leaders who have expressed their “astonishment and sadness” to him these days for what he considers a concession with nothing in return to the sovereignists. “She is an unjustifiable cacicada,” he censured.

On Friday, the leader of the PP already announced that, if he reaches Moncloa, he will reverse the legal reform and include sedition again. This Monday he advanced that his party will promote a proposal in Congress so that sedition remains in the Penal Code, as well as classifying the call for an illegal referendum, an initiative that has yet to be finalized with which it seeks to pressure socialist deputies to break the voting discipline and contribute to “stop the drift of Sánchez”.

Feijóo stressed that this latest transfer to the Catalan secessionists blew up all the bridges between the Government and the main opposition party and warned that the dialogue will not be recovered until the PSOE does not stop its intention to “forgive the seditious” and put in check “the equality of Spaniards before the law.” “If (the Executive) has to make an à la carte Penal Code to maintain dialogue with Esquerra, to maintain any dialogue with us it has to do exactly the opposite,” he settled.