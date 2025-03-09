The Railway Service of Catalonia will have more personnel to “intensify” the Review of the roads and improve the attention to train users. Operations centers will also be reinforced to better manage incidents. These are some of the measures that the Generalitat, the Government, Renfe and Adif have agreed on Sunday in a Emergency meeting After the last incidents of this week. The objective is to end the rail chaos denounced by Rodalies users.

The Minister of Territory, Housing and Ecological Transition, Sílvia Paneque, explained in attention to the media from the Sants station that the incidents have to be attended with “more speed” and has to offer travelers an “exquisite” treatment. For this reason, at the meeting, which has lasted almost two and a half hours, a Diagnosis of the causes and it has been decided to create a technical office In Barcelona to, among other things, monitor the works on the railway network.

(There will be extension …)