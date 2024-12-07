Its deputies are absent from the vote, which would condemn the dismissal of Yoon Suk-yeol to failure because the opposition needs at least eight of its seats.

12/07/2024



Before voting this Saturday on the motion of censure against the president of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeolfor attempting to impose martial law on Tuesday night, deputies from his party have walked out of Parliament, in what appears to be an obvious attempt to boycott the session.

The opposition, which has 192 of the 300 seats in the National Assemblyneeds at least eight votes in favor of the ruling force, the People’s Power Party (PPP). But his absence from the House will surely make this motion of censure fail.

The opposition has also failed to carry out a special corruption investigation against the president’s wife, Kim Keon-heewhich was voted by all the deputies. But the motion fell two votes short of the necessary majority (198) and garnered 102 votes against the government party. Last month, President Yoon had vetoed this proposal.

