The Alberto Fernández administration paid the ROC a total of USD 60 million in advance for a total of 3 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.

Those vaccines have not yet arrived: one million doses will arrive in the country this Thursday and the rest still do not have a delivery date. The data comes from official records, published by the Infobae portal, and confirms the requirements contained in the contracts signed with China.

The concept of advance payment of vaccines is common in the world. But on the contrary, Argentina does not do this with Russia, since due to the Sputnik V vaccine, money transfers are being made several days late.

The first flight of the three planned by Aerolineas Argentinas to withdraw the Chinese vaccines took off yesterday at noon from Ezeiza and will return this Thursday morning with just under 1 million doses: the shipment does not reach the exact million doses because that amount does not enter the plane.

Refrigeration between 2ºC and 8ºC is required for the transfer of these vaccines, which are placed in special containers with active temperature control.

Before this, there was a first agreement at the beginning of February: the first shipment of the vaccine produced by the laboratory of the Institute of Biological Products of Beijing arrived in Argentina on February 25 with 904,000 doses. Another 96,000 doses had to travel on a KLM-Air France flight that arrived in Argentina three days later.

Official records reveal that USD 20 million was also prepaid on February 22 to the company “Sinopharm International Hong Kong Limited” for one million vaccines that arrived last month.

This vaccine reports a determined efficacy in clinical trials, in which 25,730 volunteers participated, of 78.89%.