The VAT reduction on some foods has managed to “cushion” the incessant rise in prices of the shopping basket, but it is not enough. The data published yesterday by the INE confirmed what consumer associations had been warning for weeks: many foods continued to rise in price in January, so the Spanish shopping basket is not capable of absorbing the tax reduction and helping save on purchases.

The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, indicated that the government’s measures have “stopped the spiral” of price increases, but he acknowledges that it is necessary to work with the entire food chain on more measures that ensure that food “can have reasonable prices”, for which he has urgently summoned them on Monday at the headquarters of the ministry.

Even so, the minister continues to rule out the United We Can proposal to limit food prices, considering that “it does not make sense in the design of the European Union.” Planas assured that the Government is “determined” to ensure that citizens have “affordable prices” on food and recalled that beyond a temporary measure in Germany in the pandemic and another in Luxembourg, “there has been nothing else at the European level ” in this sense.

In the same position was the economic vice president Nadia Calviño this Thursday, assuring that the Government will take “all the appropriate measures and that they do not have counterproductive effects” to continue lowering inflation, although she did not want to clarify if the Executive will decide to also lower VAT on meat and fish, a measure requested by the opposition and consumer associations.

On the purple side of the Government, they have proposed a 14.4% discount on the shopping basket -in addition to capping the price of some foods- and establish a specific tax on large distributors. This was stated by Ione Belarra this Thursday in the halls of Congress. The objective of this measure is to subsidize food in the same proportion that, according to data published yesterday by the INE, have risen for a year. Belarra assured that the VAT reduction is “insufficient” and demanded more measures from the PSOE.

But the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, considered this bonus “unfeasible” and defended the reduction in VAT that has been applied as the best solution, complemented with the help of 200 euros for vulnerable families that can now be requested from the website of the Ministry of Finance.

The second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, added fuel to the fire by stating that measures should be taken "by the large distributors" to alleviate the price of the shopping basket. She considered that "it is not acting", or at least "not enough" in the prices. In her opinion, it is necessary to reach an agreement with the companies, which are registering "excessive" margins.

But for those in the food chain, their problem is “cost, not margin.” Sources from Anged, the association of large distribution companies, the increase in food prices is due to a “serious cost problem”, but not because distributors are increasing their profit margins as the purple part of the Government points out. “All the links in the chain are doing their best to cushion the historical escalation of raw materials and energy,” they add.

The problem is serious for many families. According to OCU calculations, the 15.4% rise in the price of food in one year has meant an extra cost for each family of 860 euros. In addition, the fiscal measure does not convince consumer associations but neither do economists. From Fedea they assure that this reduction has a cost of more than 700 million for the public coffers but it will mean a saving of only 39 euros per family in the six months of application, that is, about 6.50 euros per month.

It is true that the 15.4% rise in food in January is three tenths less than the increase in December and that if only food prices with reduced VAT are taken into account, a fall of 1.6% is observed. compared to the previous month. The problem is that since the rest of the products in the basket have continued to grow (specifically 1.4% compared to December, according to the calculations of the Ministry of Economic Affairs) the measure is not having the desired effect.

Specifically, in the monthly rate (January over December) the INE data reveal that bread has fallen by 0.2%, milk by 1.5% or eggs by 1.5%. But they are not the only foods without VAT that became cheaper in the first month of the year: fresh fruit (-4.2%), potatoes (-1%), flour (-2.3%) and cheese (-0.7 %). In addition, the VAT reduction from 10% to 5% on olive oil produced a 1.2% price reduction and pasta, 3.5%. Products not included in the VAT reduction, such as meat, fish, butter, cereals, baby food or coffee have continued to rise in price in January compared to December.

In addition, despite the monthly decreases, these foods are still much more expensive than a year ago. In the case of bread, its price has risen 13.5% since January 2022, milk 33%, eggs 27%, potatoes 19%, fruit 4% or cheese 20.5 %. The product that has risen the most for a year is sugar, which in January was sold 52% more expensive than in the same month last year.