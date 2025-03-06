The Government opens to protect the traffic light and leaves the controversial project to locate a restaurant

The Ministry of Culture announced on Wednesday that the procedures have begun so that the Trafalgar Lighthouse, in Barbate (Cádiz), is declared a good of cultural interest. The mere initiation of the file to protect it is an obstacle to the plans to locate a restaurant with terrace in the historic tower, which dominates the Strait and is located in the Natural Park of La Breña and Marismas de Barbate. The file could be taken around two years, according to several sources.

For the moment, The Ministry of Culture has reported that the procedures of the declaration file begin of the lighthouse of Trafalgar as a good of cultural interest (BIC), in the monument category. Now you will have to collect the necessary reports, but the Ministry emphasizes that the mere initiation of the file means to apply the protection that would receive if the file is completed successfully, and that it is the “maximum established by law.”

Hence, the announcement of Culture has been held as a victory for the groups that opposed the project, which has the impulse of the Port Authority of the Bay of Cádiz, directed by the former mayor Teófila Martínez (PP). “It seems great news and we hope that the lighthouse will be paralyzed, as is the feeling of the Cadiz, it remains a lighthouse, a historical symbol on the coast,” celebrates Lola Yllescas, spokesman for Ecologists in Action in Cádiz, integrated into the El Faro platform is not sold, which collected more than 10,000 signatures in Change.org. “We believe that this culture step is in the good direction of respect for ourselves.”

Awarded but without processed concession

Sources of the Port Authority assure that no one informed them of the claim that the lighthouse is BIC, and avoid making an assessment for now. The award of the Restaurant and Interpretation Center for Pentagon Colón, SL, a Sevillian Restoration Company, It was announced in the BOE in January last yearafter a process of “project competition” (someone declares their interest, an term opens and any interested party can submit offers). However, after the award, the concession has not been processed, and the truth is that nothing has moved in the lighthouse. “It has been delayed, you have to request reports …”, they explain from the Port Authority.

In the last year, the claims of the opponents of the restaurant have received the support of the Cadiz deputy Esther Gil de Reboleño (Summar), which last year asked the government in Congress. “We are concerned that, once again, economic interests intend to impose itself on respect for our historical legacy and the preservation of our natural environment. We detected that the culture report was missing in the file, and we seek this formula to paralyze the process, ”he says.

The Ministry of Culture is directed by Ernest Urtasun, Gil’s companion. The Port Authority of the Bay of Cádiz is integrated in state ports, under the Ministry of Transport. However, the appointments of the presidents correspond to the autonomous communities. Teófila Martínez, mayor of Cádiz (1995-2015) and historical of the Andalusian PP, is the president of the Port Authority of the Bay of Cádiz since February 2019. She was appointed by the Government of the PP and Citizens, as soon as Juan Manuel Moreno arrives at the presidency of the Junta de Andalucía.

“Exterior terrace, inner dining room and bar for appetizer”

The lighthouse, built in the mid -nineteenth century, immediately evokes the naval battle between Spain and France. The Trafalgar lighthouse was already included in 2017 in the ‘Farm catalog with patrimonial value of Spain’, in recognition of its value as a historical testimony of the technology and science of its time. It is located on a dunar zone that cannot be accessed with motor vehicles. In addition, it belongs to the Natura 2000 Network and is, since 2001, a special conservation zone and a natural monument, both recognized by the Junta de Andalucía.

For all that, the project, which has been kneading with discretion in recent years after being discarded by coasts the first attempt to locate a hotel there, is one of the most controversial in the province, which still retains redoubts of virgin beach areas and, for some projects, a resistance to tourist exploitation of natural spaces and resources.

For opponents, all that was questioned with the restaurant. The Port Authority announced in December 2023 that it had granted the administrative concession for 15 years, extendable five more, to Pentagon Colón, SL, which provided for an investment of 838,850 euros. According to that announcement, it would have “exterior terrace, inner dining room and bar for snack”, and would have a “transfer service” in electric vehicles from the parking area, located just over a kilometer. In addition, to guarantee the preservation of the dunes, the obligation to clean the sand of the road periodically was contemplated, prior authorization of coasts.

The opponents of the project always warned that these conditions would hardly be met. There were mobilizations and several groups showed their rejection. One of them was ecologists in action. “The lighthouse is a milestone that must be preserved as such and not turn it into a vulgarity of the glasses, as there are hundreds on the coast,” says Yllescas, his spokesman.

The symbolic value against tourist exploitation

Until now, the idea of ​​locating a restaurant seemed to have the approval of the central government, which last April assured in Congress that the project was “oriented to the minimization of possible environmental impacts”, both in the construction phase and of exploitation, and listed all the measures promised by the winner. In addition, he assured that there was no problem with maritime signage. The lighthouse is still important for naval traffic in the Strait, one of the most transit areas in the world. It is no longer controlled by a lighthouse, but it is still operational.

The Government answered the question made by Esther Gil de Reboleño, Cadiz Deputy of Sumar, who wanted to know if the government had valued the environmental impact and what measures were adopted to avoid the impact on a protected natural space. “That whole area is protected. That they did this in a enclave of this type is crazy, ”explains the deputy by phone.

Beyond its potential concrete conditions, the project to locate a restaurant with terrace in the Trafalgar lighthouse has an important symbolic weight in a province where there is more and more pressure to transfer certain natural spaces to tourist and hotel projects. “It is not just about the transformation of a lighthouse into a new hotel business, but about a model that continues to relegate our land to the excessive exploitation of tourism, without assessing or protecting what makes us unique. At the moment to that area we save the Levante, it is not like Málaga, which is super tourist, ”says Gil de Reboleño.

“We live on tourism, but we cannot sell everything and turn it into a bar and restaurant. We must conserve dignity, history, nature. And I do not know any Gaditano to seem well that the Trafalgar lighthouse becomes a drink bar, ”adds Yllescas, who remembers that the lighthouse of the island of Las Palomas, in rate, has remained as a lighthouse has already become an interpretation center:“. Why is that done with the traffic light? Doesn’t the Port Authority have money to keep it? ”