One of the toll collection areas of the AP-7 motorway, in a file photo.

The Government is willing to discuss the compensation for the payment of tolls on the roads that it has raised in the Recovery Plan, especially for professional transporters. It is the approach that has been expressed this Friday by the Secretary of State for Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Pedro Saura, who recalled that the introduction of tolls is scheduled for 2024 and not before, to avoid coinciding with the economic crisis derived from the pandemic.

In his opinion, payment for use on roads is a “coherent” measure when Spain is requesting funds from the European Union for infrastructure and at a time when up to 23 countries of the Union apply this type of tolls. The Secretary of State defends that it is a “fair” measure because those who use them will pay for the roads, and therefore pollute, and also understands that it encourages the transfer to other less polluting modes of transport, such as the train.

The measure will only be launched if there is a broad political, economic and social consensus, especially with the professional transport sector, with which the Government is already working on a modernization plan and within this framework will debate tolls.

In the same vein, the Minister of Finance and Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, has pointed out, who recognized this Friday that the reform to implement tolls on Spanish highways is still premature because there are three years of dialogue and debate with the sectors involved.

The Government spokeswoman has linked this reform to a sustainable mobility plan with European funds with more than 10,000 million that will serve to undertake improvements in urban, metropolitan and commuter transport, and thus facilitate the use of private vehicles is not necessary, the most polluting.

After the criticism received from parties, consumers and the transport sector, Montero has stressed that this type of toll system is already in place in 23 countries of the European Union and allows a more efficient maintenance of the roads. He also recalled that the reform is projected for 2024 “at the earliest”, a date on which, as he has confided, the country’s economic recovery will be a reality.

“It is a reform that homologates Spain with the majority of neighboring countries,” summarized Montero, who said that it is designed to ensure road maintenance that reduces accidents and the number of fatalities. He added that there are three years ahead for dialogue, consensus and debate and for working without anyone feeling harmed.

Asked about the criticism of the project of the Junta de Andalucía, which has said that it will not impose tolls, Montero recalled that this reform was on the table with the PP when Ana Pastor was minister and has clarified, in addition, that each one has their powers and that the central government will act on the national networks and highways without entering into what the communities do within the framework of their powers.

“Nor can I say more, because there are meetings, meetings, meetings and meetings, consensus for the project that best suits the needs of maintenance and circulation,” he concluded.