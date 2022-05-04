“We are not going to make a reform in a hurry and wrong.” With these words, the Secretary of State for Social Security, Israel Arroyo, showed on Wednesday the Government’s willingness to delay the reform of the Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers (RETA) that has been in the making for several years and failed by different executives. . The Government had set the date of the end of June to have designed and approved the new contribution system for the more than 3.3 million self-employed workers in Spain, so that it would come into force progressively from 2023 and be fully operational in 2031, after a transitional period of nine years.

This was agreed in the pension agreement approved last summer and in turn had been communicated to Brussels within the recovery and resilience plan. And with this horizon he had worked. Until now. The blockade in the negotiations – since last February 28 the different associations that represent the group have not been called to the table – and an agreement that seems almost impossible in the short term, complicated in turn by the uncertain economic scenario left by the war in Ukraine and the escalation of prices, has led the Executive to change its discourse.

Now he is satisfied with signing a “minimum agreement” before the end of the first semester, which to a certain extent could be practically the same as the one that was agreed last July, but “it will not be that the reform is fully developed before June”, José Luis Escrivá’s number two acknowledged in statements to journalists, who pointed out that the horizon agreed with Brussels is nine years. “We want to exhaust the possibilities of reaching an agreement,” he stressed.

However, he clarified that “the milestones” that they have committed to Europe are going to be met, but that this does not imply having established the contribution brackets for the self-employed. Moreover, he even opened his hand to the fact that this does not imply a modification in the quotas for the self-employed based on real income next year, but that the new quotas be included in the Budgets for 2023, as has been done until now.

What could be approved before June would be more formal elements, such as those that are already underway, that is, to reveal what the net returns of the self-employed really are thanks to the data crossing between Social Security and the Treasury, to know how much they are going to contribute , what are their contribution bases…