The Government opens the door to accelerate the increase in defense expenditure to reach 2% before 2029

The increase in military spending is a delicate issue within the coalition government and Pedro Sánchez has complicated to carry out everything that has to do with that because of the rejection generated by the majority of parliamentary groups that he needs in Congress, such as ERC and Podemos. But international pressure grows as Donald Trump moves away from his historical allies. The US president has made it clear that he will no longer take over the security of the old continent and ask the allies to increase the expenditure in defense. In that context, and with their narrow ties with Vladimir Putin, the 27 are forced to increase defense spending.

And Spain, which is one of the countries that spends the least in those items (1.28% of GDP), is dragged and the government opens the door to accelerate the planned rhythm. Pedro Sánchez had planned a road map to reach 2% in 2029. That figure was the commitment achieved by NATO members by 2024. Now, with the new context and pressure, in the government they admit that you will try to take steps faster and reach that figure as soon as possible.

In fact, the intention of the allies at the June NATO summit is that the 2% objective increases, at least 3%, but there are European countries that place more. Poland already spends more than 4% and Lithuania has pushed to reach 6%. The president of that country has even raised that the European countries give 0.25% of its GDP to Ukraine. That figure would mean 43,000 million euros of help at a time when Washington’s is more than in doubt.

What government sources point out is that Spain is willing to accelerate on the path marked until 2029, but wants other factors to be taken into account, such as their contribution to NATO missions or its presence in Eastern countries. Another argument that wields in Moncloa when justifying that the percentage of spending is less than that of other countries is that the GDP of Spain grows more and that is why the increase is more difficult.

Another factors that the Government wants to be assessed is that the concept of security is broader than that of the defense itself. What countries like Spain support, but also Italy, is that they have expenses derived from security at the southern borders, such as those that have to do with the migratory phenomenon, for example, and that they should compute in some way.

To step on the accelerator in the increase in defense expenditure, in addition, the government will analyze the tools that the European Commission has put on the table to facilitate it and that depends, practically exclusively, on the national effort. Thus, of the 800,000 million of the Rearme Plan of Ursula von der Leyen, 650,000 million would correspond to the 1.5% increase by the Member States thanks to the flexibility of the fiscal discipline, and another 150,000 million to a joint indebtedness tool for defense projects of several countries that would have to return later, although in principle to a better financing in the market.