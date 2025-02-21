Less paperwork, quick access to the available public aid menu, accompaniment of the administration throughout the project of administrative processing of the project until the beginning of its execution and, as a star measure, “facilitation of access and the Project connection to electrical infrastructure … hydraulic, land or other transport that are necessary for its implementation and execution ». This kind of administrative red port economic for the whole country ».

The asterisk, and is not less, is that for all this long list of advantages to activate the project will have to be included in the category of strategic investment project and that this catalog will not be derived in principle from compliance with a series of parameters objectives priced in a norm but of the Decision of a government -dependent bodythe Strategic Investment Committee, whose creation already announced President Pedro Sánchez last January.

The Executive must have some urgency to launch this new government device because has decided to strain it via amendment of the Socialist Group in the Public Function Law, whose objective has nothing to do with channeling new investments towards the productive fabric or with the protection of the strategic interests of the country but also with regulating the administrative, labor and salary regime of officials of the officials .

The amendment, to which ABC has had access, responds to «the need to boost the attraction and collection of new key investment projects For economic security and strategic autonomy and with clear projection in economic growth »and regulates the new figure of strategic investment projects with the declared objective of« identifying, differentiating them and prioritizing them with respect to non -strategic projects ».

The approach set forth in the amendment Let rest on a government decision As critical aspects for the successful deployment of an investment project such as access to an electrical connection, to the hydraulic network -Clave for developments as in vogue as data centers- or the connection of any infrastructure potential with the road network .

Because the text makes it clear that the decision to classag of different ministries.

The writing of the amendment leaves a future regulatory development both the structure of that committee and the definition of the criteria to follow for the declaration of a project as strategic investment or not.

Control over investors

The idea of ​​the Government, as overturled in the amendment of the Socialist Group, is that this scheme can be applied to new investments (Greenfield, in economic jargon) and reinvestments in existing projects, but In no case for control shots operations or entry into the capital of national companies. Despite this, it is not ruled out to apply the scheme of protection against external investments to investments, which the Government has already used to stop various corporate operations in Telefónica, Naturgy or Talgo.

The regulatory framework that somehow aims imposition of certain “commitments and obligations” to investors by the government when it is considered convenient, on the argument that these are investments that can affect “economic security and strategic autonomy.” Failure to comply with any of these conditions would lead to the total or partial loss of the regulatory and administrative advantages that are expected for these projects.

The public function bill now faces its parliamentary process and is a government commitment within the recovery plan even to be fulfilled.