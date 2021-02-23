Through Resolution 77/2021, which was published this Tuesday in the Official Gazette, the Government began registrations for REPRO II (Productive Recovery Program II), for companies to request subsidies to pay their employees’ salaries for February.

The period to sign up to receive state assistance is included between the 22nd and the 26th of this month, as indicated in the document signed by the Minister of Labor, Claudio Moroni.

The Program, which “consists of a individual and fixed monetary sum to pay to the workers, on account of the payment of the salaries in charge of the employers and the employers adhered “to the same” selection criteria to access the benefit and to determine if the companies are in a position to receive the aforementioned subsidy.

Among them, there is the “interannual percentage variation in billing, the interannual percentage variation of VAT purchases, indebtedness, liquidity, the interannual percentage variation of electricity and gas consumption, the interannual percentage variation of the relationship between the cost total labor and turnover and the year-on-year percentage change in imports “.

The months selected for the calculation of the inter-annual variation in turnover were January 2020 and January 2021. However, this requirement will not be considered for “the case of employers who have started their economic activity as of January 1 December 2019 “.

Enrollment will be carried out through the Program’s web service on the website of the Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP).

The critical sectors that registered the most registrations in REPRO II during January were: tourism, with 2,028 companies and 49,343 workers; health, with 699 companies and 75,715 workers; sports, with 524 companies and 17,432 workers, and culture, with 335 companies and 6,555 workers.

Repro II is incompatible with the Complementary Salary of the ATP, the credits at Subsidized Rate of the ATP, the Productive Recovery Program (REPRO) established in September 2018 and the Labor Insertion Program (PIL).

Look also